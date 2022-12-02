Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday the twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties to undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election. These twelve counties were randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of the 2022 general election.
"Kentucky law requires this office to conduct post-election audits in primary and general elections," said Attorney General Cameron. "We'll reach out to some voters and some poll workers and just confirm what's already in their reports," said Greg Wolf with the Department of Criminal Investigations. "They are very important to ensuring the confidence of our elections here in Kentucky."
Jackson County wasn’t eligible for an audit of the 2022 General Election. Kentucky law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections. Counties audited following the 2022 primary election were not eligible for today's drawing and included: Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, and Grayson counties. The post-election audits conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in each of these counties did not uncover any criminal conduct.
"These audits are incredibly important," said Cameron. "I know Secretary Adams and others with respect to the task force, or our office, take seriously the importance of making sure that our elections are secure and that folks have confidence in their vote when it's cast."
After completing independent investigations in each of the twelve counties drawn Monday, the DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.
