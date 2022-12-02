Daniel Cameron Randomly Selects 12 Counties for Audt

Attorney General Daniel Cameron reaches into a barrel to select the 12 counties that would do a post-election audit. (Kentucky Today photo by Tom Latek)

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday the twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties to undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election. These twelve counties were randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of the 2022 general election.

"Kentucky law requires this office to conduct post-election audits in primary and general elections," said Attorney General Cameron. "We'll reach out to some voters and some poll workers and just confirm what's already in their reports," said Greg Wolf with the Department of Criminal Investigations. "They are very important to ensuring the confidence of our elections here in Kentucky."

Tags

Recommended for you