JCMS

Superintendent Mike Smith and the BOE are very pleased that funding for the Jackson County Middle School renovation project will be available

When it was announced last week in the Jackson County Sun that the JCMS was selected for a renovation project and that JCMS Principal Brad Kerby and the SBDM Council took advantage of the opportunity to change the school mascot and team name, a lot of discussion was generated by residents that were advocating for much needed work at other schools. This discussion is a great indicator that our parents and citizens have the best interest of our schools close at heart. That is fantastic! Our schools and our youth need all the advocates we can muster. In order to clarify how the decision was made to renovate the middle school, where the funding originated, and how the money is to be spent, the following information is offered.

On June 15, 2021, the Jackson County Board of Education accepted an offer ofnassistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort, that was restricted and could only be used for the renovation of the Jackson County Middle School. The School Facilities Construction Commission was established in 1985 as an independent corporate agency. The School Facilities Construction Commission is comprised of eight members appointed by the Governor and the Secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet and provides an equitable distribution of state fundi​ng for school construction and technology based on the unmet needs of Kentucky’s 171 school districts. The School Facilities Construction Commission is currently comprised of Dr. Martin Pollio (Louisville), Mr. Reed Adkins (Pikeville), Mr. Timothy Eaton (Somerset), Mrs. Denise Dickinson (Glasgow), Mr. Darrin McCauley (Louisville), Secretary Kerry Harvey (Public Protection Cabinet), Ms. Heather Overby (Prospect), Mr. Joseph Hayes (Ft. Mitchell), and Ms. Holly M. Johnson (Finance and Administration Cabinet). (Statutory authority for the SFCC is established in KRS 157.611 through 157.665 and its regulations are located in 750 KAR 1:010; 750 KAR 1:030; and 750 KAR 2:010.)

