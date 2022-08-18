When it was announced last week in the Jackson County Sun that the JCMS was selected for a renovation project and that JCMS Principal Brad Kerby and the SBDM Council took advantage of the opportunity to change the school mascot and team name, a lot of discussion was generated by residents that were advocating for much needed work at other schools. This discussion is a great indicator that our parents and citizens have the best interest of our schools close at heart. That is fantastic! Our schools and our youth need all the advocates we can muster. In order to clarify how the decision was made to renovate the middle school, where the funding originated, and how the money is to be spent, the following information is offered.
On June 15, 2021, the Jackson County Board of Education accepted an offer ofnassistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort, that was restricted and could only be used for the renovation of the Jackson County Middle School. The School Facilities Construction Commission was established in 1985 as an independent corporate agency. The School Facilities Construction Commission is comprised of eight members appointed by the Governor and the Secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet and provides an equitable distribution of state funding for school construction and technology based on the unmet needs of Kentucky’s 171 school districts. The School Facilities Construction Commission is currently comprised of Dr. Martin Pollio (Louisville), Mr. Reed Adkins (Pikeville), Mr. Timothy Eaton (Somerset), Mrs. Denise Dickinson (Glasgow), Mr. Darrin McCauley (Louisville), Secretary Kerry Harvey (Public Protection Cabinet), Ms. Heather Overby (Prospect), Mr. Joseph Hayes (Ft. Mitchell), and Ms. Holly M. Johnson (Finance and Administration Cabinet). (Statutory authority for the SFCC is established in KRS 157.611 through 157.665 and its regulations are located in 750 KAR 1:010; 750 KAR 1:030; and 750 KAR 2:010.)
Background and History for the Current JCMS Renovation Funding
House Bill 556, Section 17 of the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly appropriated approximately $127,000,000.00 of Federal Funds from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort to support school facility construction costs for projects in thirteen (13) Kentucky School Districts, which included the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project.
On November 10, 2021, Jackson County Public Schools along with the other twelve (12) Kentucky school districts were notified, by the State, of an issue with the funding source for these school projects.
House Bill 1 of the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly corrected the issue with the funding source and appropriated funds to the School Facilities ConstructionCommission in Frankfort for these projects and two additional others. These include the following:
$7,146,500 Bath County Schools for Bath County Middle School
$12,726,200 Bellevue Independent Schools for Grandview Elementary
$11,477,300 to Boyd County Schools for Cannonsburg Elementary School
$14,659,900 to Breckinridge County Schools for Breckinridge County Middle School
$9,073,900 to Campbell County Schools for Grants Lick Elementary School
$12,300,000 to Campbellsville Independent Schools for Campbellsville Middle School
$27,375,000 to Carter County Schools for East Carter High School
$13,163,100 to Cumberland County Schools for Cumberland County Elementary School
$10,975,500 to Floyd County Schools for Duff-Allen Central Elementary School
$7,283,900 to Grant County Schools for Dry Ridge Elementary School
$10,853,000 to Jackson County Schools for Jackson County Middle School
$23,010,000 Ludlow Independent Schools for Ludlow High School
$17,475,000 to Martin County Schools for Inez Elementary School
$10,686,200 to Mayfield Independent School for Mayfield High School
$8,131,300 to Pendleton County Schools for Phillip Sharp Middle School
On July 18, 2022, Jackson County Public Schools was officially notified of the award from the State for the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project.
In the letter, it specifically states that “Funds may only be used for the completion of the project for which it was awarded and may not be used for any other purpose.” The letter further states “Any District that accepts this award but does not abide by the funding requirements shall be required to repay the total amount of the award to the Commonwealth of Kentucky within twenty (20) days of receiving a demand for repayment from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Jackson County Public Schools is very appreciative and excited that this project will soon be underway!
