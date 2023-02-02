Jackson County Garbage Truck

One of three garbage trucks purchased by the Jackson County Fiscal Court in order to satisfy legal ordinance requirements to have a trash-pick up service available to Jackson County residents

The Jackson County Fiscal Court has made great progress in implementing the new Jackson County Municipal Garbage Service. The latest step is the advertisement of Trash-Pick Up days for residences/roads in each of the three Magistrate Districts. Danny Todd is the Magistrate in District 1;

Download PDF District 1 Trash Pick Up Schedule

Dale Vaughn is the Magistrate in District 2,

Download PDF District 2 Trash Pick Up Schedule
Download PDF District 3 Trash Pick Up Schedule

