The Jackson County Fiscal Court has made great progress in implementing the new Jackson County Municipal Garbage Service. The latest step is the advertisement of Trash-Pick Up days for residences/roads in each of the three Magistrate Districts. Danny Todd is the Magistrate in District 1;
In this issue of the paper you can find designated days for trash pick-up for roads in each of the three Districts.
Earlier in January the Magistrates approved the purchase of computer software called “Trash Flow” that allowed county officials to identify routes and billing and enabled them to get invoices out to the Citizens that want curbside pickup. Judge Gabbard reported, “We should have it complete and ready to go out this week. If you want curbside pickup and have not contacted us and have not set out your trash, please call 287-8562 and let us know where you are located.” With the implementation of the “Trash Flow” software the county now has a system in place to handle the addresses and bills for citizens wanting service.
Judge Gabbard reported, “At the January meeting of the Fiscal Court, the Court voted to use software from a company called "Trash Flow" to handle garbage bills. Every day we take calls from citizens asking how they can pay their garbage bills. This has been the most popular question we have received in the last couple of weeks. My staff is working every day to put in customer information for those wanting trash pickup service from the County. We will be generating bills as soon as we get everything entered and complete. This system will also give citizens the option to pay online. This is the most convenient way to pay bills for most people in today’s society. You will also have the option to pay by mail or at my office in the old Courthouse. All of this is slowly coming together and the routes for pickup will be published as need be.”
Judge Gabbard continued, “Some questions I am receiving I can answer today. Can you still self-haul your trash? Yes, you still have that option if you so choose. You will just need to let the weigh station know at the Transfer Station that you want to be listed as self-haul. What will the price be per month? County Pickup price will be as follows:
For February it will be $15. At the December 29th meeting the Court voted to raise the rate to $18 per month as part of the negotiation with Davidson Sanitation in which they respectfully declined. The rate was still approved but cannot go into effect until March. So, your first bill will be for $15 in February and the bill in March will be $18 per month and will stay at that rate.
The rate for self-haul will be $16 per month.”
After failed negotiations led to the former trash pick-up service (Davidson Sanitation) walking out, the Fiscal Court was left with little choice but to roll up their sleeves and implement their own trash pick-up service. To achieve the goal mandated by the County Trash Ordinance, there must be a trash pick-up service available to the citizens of Jackson County the fiscal court approved the purchase of three (3) garbage trucks. The three trucks are a 2004 GMC, a 2004 International and a 2001 International. The total price was $209,000 for all three. At a later meeting the fiscal court approved the purchase of a smaller pickup that could service smaller roads that the bigger trucks could not travel. COVID-19 money was used for the purchase as it was an allowable expense because it fell under the category of “health” as well as “critical infrastructure”. The Fiscal Court was able to purchase without bidding them because they were used trucks and it was an emergency situation. The Fiscal Court is only required to solicit bids for new vehicles as well as contracts for construction purposes. The County ordinance states that the County will have trash service and when Davidson gave up their contract, the Fiscal Court had to purchase vehicles to handle the situation.
In addition to the administrative software, the fiscal court considered and approved the purchase of a, 1988 Chevrolet 3500 pickup for a cost of $6,500 to help with trash collection. This smaller truck was required because there are many roads in the county with residences that are simply too small for the larger garbage trucks to navigate. This smaller pickup will provide service to those homes and relay the trash for those residents.
The fiscal court reluctantly accepted the job of municipal trash-pick up. Judge Gabbard reported, “Personally, the last thing I wanted was to be tasked with starting a municipal garbage service. I understand why Davidson wanted a price increase and do respect that request. I appreciate Keith and his family. I also respect our Fiscal Court members and their view of the situation. We don’t always agree within the Fiscal Court on every decision but I will not slander them because they are elected to make decisions.”
