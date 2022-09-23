The beginning of a new day in Kentucky’s off-road recreation economy is on the horizon and Jackson County is on board to be a part of it. Kentucky has officially formed the First Frontier Appalachian Trails System and will be developing OHV, ATV, and Motorcycle trails across our mountain region. Kentucky is well underway with its newly formed, long discussed ATV, OHV, and Motorcycle Trail System spanning across most of its southeastern mountains. Making its rounds through Kentucky’s House, Senate, and across Governor Beshear’s desk as the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority (KMRRA), the now official First Frontier Appalachian Trails System is set to work across counties, towns, and communities throughout our mountains to survey, establish, and build a connecting trail system. Much like Virginia’s relatively young Spearhead Trails (officially the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority), and the well-established Hatfield-McCoy Trails system in West Virginia, Kentucky is formally recognizing its decades-old and very enthusiastic OHV community.
First Frontier Appalachian Trails System Executive Director, Scott Smith, was in McKee, KY on Tuesday (September 20th, 2022) to meet with County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, State Representative Timmy Truett, Kathy Spurlock, KMMRA Treasurer, Judy Schmitt, McKee Trail Town, Greg Lakes, Jackson County Tourism and other members of the Jackson County Off-Roaders Association. The agreement reached between the county and the First Frontier Appalachian Trails System confirmed that county roads would be made available for the use of off-highway vehicle enthusiasts, equestrians, mountain bicyclists, and others in eastern Kentucky. In addition to county roads that are frequently traveled there are a number of county roads that are no longer in use but still remain on the list of county roads. The goal is to establish a connected set of trails throughout the eastern part of the state. So far, according to Mr. Scott, eighteen (18) counties have signed the agreement and are on board to help develop and facilitate these trails. Private landowners have been involved in some counties as participants as well through lease, license, easement, or other appropriate legal forms. The goal is to encourage private landowners to make land and water areas available to the public for recreational purposes by limiting landowner liability. However, the agreement signed by Judge Gabbard only involves public county roads at this point. Earlier Judge Gabbard and the fiscal court signed an ordinance clarifying that OHV’s could operate on county roads so the request from First Frontier Appalachian Trails System was an easy request to accommodate. It shows dedication to the development of Jackson County Tourism through the development of a regional trail system.
