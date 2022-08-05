jacksoncountyhs-1.jpg

Believe or not, but it's almost time for school to start back! In the blink of an eye the summer break is over. The first day for students will be Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Administrators, teachers, and staff are all excited about the new year! 

JCMS Principal Brad Kerby reported, “We are excited to start a new year here at JCMS. We have made some big changes that will make our students' experiences more positive. JCMS staff have been working hard to bring about these changes. Two important safety additions to our building this year are the completion of the safety vestibule in the lobby and a School Resource Officer to our staff. Additionally, we have had the opportunity to incorporate new instructional programs that will revitalize our curriculum and support our students' success in math, reading, writing, and social studies. There is a flyer submitted by the JCMS that outlines some of the exciting news. 

JCMS Flyer.jpeg
Principal Brian Harris

 

