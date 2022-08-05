Believe or not, but it's almost time for school to start back! In the blink of an eye the summer break is over. The first day for students will be Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Administrators, teachers, and staff are all excited about the new year!
JCMS Principal Brad Kerby reported, “We are excited to start a new year here at JCMS. We have made some big changes that will make our students' experiences more positive. JCMS staff have been working hard to bring about these changes. Two important safety additions to our building this year are the completion of the safety vestibule in the lobby and a School Resource Officer to our staff. Additionally, we have had the opportunity to incorporate new instructional programs that will revitalize our curriculum and support our students' success in math, reading, writing, and social studies. There is a flyer submitted by the JCMS that outlines some of the exciting news.
JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported via a letter, “Dear Families, Parents and Friends, Welcome Back Generals & Lady Generals!”
“On behalf of our entire staff, we would like to welcome our new freshman students and our returning sophomores, juniors, and seniors. I hope that everyone had a great summer break and that you are excited for the upcoming school year.
Let me begin by introducing myself. My name is Brian Harris. This will be my fifth year as Principal. I am excited about this year and look forward to a normal school year.
As a Jackson County High School student, you will have the opportunity to explore many career opportunities here at JCHS. In addition to several career/college opportunities offered by JCHS Teachers, we also have some other great options offered through our Area Technology Center. We strive to produce students who are prepared to transition to college and or career.
I am excited to start the 22/23 school year. We have wonderful staff and outstanding students. I look forward to working with each of you. I want our students to have a wonderful experience while at JCHS. Below you will find some important information for all JCHS students.
JCHS Attendance Policy for Extracurricular Activities
For students who participate in extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, field trips, prom, graduation ceremonies, etc., the following attendance guidelines will be followed:
● Students who miss more than five excused or unexcused absences during a nine-week period will not be able to participate in any extracurricular activities.
● The rule is also cumulative. Students who accrue more than twenty absences, excused or unexcused, will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities.
● Tardies and/or check-ins/check-outs will accumulate into full day absences.
● Students who participate in extracurricular activities that miss school on days when a game or practice is scheduled, may not participate in that activity.
Exemptions to these guidelines include:
● Long standing appointments with optometrist, doctor and/or specialist.
● Absences related to serious illnesses, such as cancer, Covid, diabetes, etc.
● Other extenuating circumstances not mentioned.
Student success is closely associated with school attendance; therefore, the school’s goal is to help students prepare for future success in college and/or career endeavors.
Note: The principal and/or attendance committee will make final decisions on a case by case basis.
Students will be permitted to carry their cell phones with them while at JCHS. Cell phones can be used during class transition, breakfast, lunch, or at break. Cell phones will be put into a cell phone holder/locked box in each classroom when the student enters the room. We feel that cell phones are a major disruption to student learning and create many issues when used during instructional time. If there is an emergency situation please call the school and we will assist you in contacting your student.”
