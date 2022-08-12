The Annual School Bus Driver Safety Training for the 2022-2023 school year was held last week at the JCATC Auditorium. The annual training update encompasses the core curriculum for school bus drivers.
The Pupil Transportation Training Program currently documents approximately 10,290 certified school bus drivers statewide. After the initial training provided by a Certified Driver Trainer Instructor, all School Bus Drivers must complete an annual eight (8) hour mandatory update training designed and provided by the school district.
The laws and regulations, which govern the operation of the pupil transportation systems, are
found in the Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) and Kentucky Administrative Regulations (KAR) promulgated by the Kentucky Department of Education. These laws and regulations delegate certain powers and duties to the local Board of Education and Superintendent of the local school system. These regulations and statutes also place certain requirements on the local Board of Education and superintendent.
The annual required training covers a wide range of topics including (but not limited to): conducting emergency evacuation drills, pupil management and control (BOE responsibilities, Principal’s responsibilities, Teacher’s responsibilities, student’s responsibilities, and the school bus driver’s responsibilities
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.