School Bus

The Annual School Bus Driver Safety Training for the 2022-2023 school year was held last week at the JCATC Auditorium.   The annual training update encompasses the core curriculum for school bus drivers.  

Annual School Bus Training

Kentucky law requires annual training for school bus drivers

The Pupil Transportation Training Program currently documents approximately 10,290 certified school bus drivers statewide. After the initial training provided by a Certified Driver Trainer Instructor, all School Bus Drivers must complete an annual eight (8) hour mandatory update training designed and provided by the school district.

Recommended for you