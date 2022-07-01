Jackson County has been invited to participate in a KDE pilot program called "Level Up to Impact" along with Bowling Green City Schools, Simpson County Schools, and Pikeville Independent Schools. This pilot program will focus on blended learning, learning studios, and teacher growth.
On Tuesday, June 21st teachers and administrators from Jackson County attended a training in Bowling Green with the other participating school districts. Marcia Kish trained everyone on blended learning and how to effectively implement it in the classroom using learning studios, checklists, choice boards, and much more. Marcia will be working with the school districts throughout the 22-23 school year by offering school level professional development and coaching visits.
