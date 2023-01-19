Kentucky's cities and counties have received their first installment of the state's money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Jackson County received its first installment of $89,201.74 and incorporated it into the county budget during last week’s fiscal court meeting. The Jackson County Fiscal Court approved using $42,000 of these settlement funds to purchase a much-needed ambulance for emergency medical services. The ambulance being purchased is a 2009 Ford and will provide another reliable ambulance for Jackson County residents in an emergency medical need.
The money comes from a $26 billion settlement with drug maker Johnson & Johnson and the nation's three top drug distributors, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson Corp. Kentucky's share of the settlement was $478 million, with half the money going to the state and the other half going to local governments. The state's allotment will be distributed by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, housed in the attorney general's office.
While Judge Gabbard is pleased to get help to fight the opioid epidemic, no amount of money will fix the damage that's been caused by the drug companies. Kentucky has been one of the states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. In 2021, the state recorded 2,250 overdose deaths, with 73% of the deaths involving fentanyl.
Every Kentucky county received its first allotment of settlement money in December, ranging from $15,994 in Robertson County to $6.7 million in Jefferson County. The Kentucky Association of Counties has posted online the estimated allocations for every county through 2038.
The Kentucky League of Cities reports that 149 Kentucky cities have received an allocation from the settlement and provides a list of the settlement amounts for each participating city for 2022 and 2023; 28 Kentucky cities have not yet signed on to the settlement participation agreement, but remain eligible. If a city did not qualify for at least $30,000, its allotment was rolled into its county's allotment.
State law says no less than 85% of the proceeds received by each local government "shall go toward abatement of the opioid epidemic in those communities." Another statute defines acceptable use of the funds and includes a wide range of criteria and guidelines for reimbursement of prior expenses and the funding of new programs related to prevention, treatment and recovery of people with opioid-use disorders and co-occurring substance-use disorder, or mental health issues.
Each year, local governments must tell the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission how they are spending the money. That agency "is not responsible for the allocation of opioid settlement funds to Kentucky cities and counties," Krista Buckel, communications director for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, said in an e-mail.
How were the allocations determined?
The amount for each local government was based on "population adjusted for the proportionate share of the impact of the opioid epidemic," according to a National Opioid Settlement FAQ fact sheet. Impact was determined by the amount of opioids shipped to the state, the number of opioid-related deaths, the number of people with opioid-use disorder in the state, and each political subdivision's proportionate share of those numbers.
"Adjustments were made to reflect the severity of impact because the oversupply of opioids had more deleterious effects in some locales than in others," the fact sheet says. "Ultimately, the model allocates settlement funds in proportion to where the opioid crisis has caused harm."
Asked for details on how the money was divided between cities and counties, Jennifer Burnett, director of policy, research and communications for the counties association, said they "were assigned a . . . ranking percentage based on three or four data points," and the money was distributed based on a formula applied by Brown Greer PLC, the settlement administrator. Brown Greer, a Richmond, Va., law firm, did not reply to a request for further explanation.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently announced additional settlement agreements with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan for their roles in the opioid epidemic. Money from these settlements will also be divided between the state and local governments, with the same requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.