Opioid Settlemement

Kentucky's cities and counties have received their first installment of the state's money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.  Jackson County received its first installment of $89,201.74 and incorporated it into the county budget during last week’s fiscal court meeting. The Jackson County Fiscal Court approved using $42,000 of these settlement funds to purchase a much-needed ambulance for emergency medical services. The ambulance being purchased is a 2009 Ford and will provide another reliable ambulance for Jackson County residents in an emergency medical need.

The money comes from a $26 billion settlement with drug maker Johnson & Johnson and the nation's three top drug distributors, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson Corp. Kentucky's share of the settlement was $478 million, with half the money going to the state and the other half going to local governments. The state's allotment will be distributed by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, housed in the attorney general's office. 