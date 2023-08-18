Students, teachers, school administration, parents and guardians are back in school for the first full week of the 2023-24 school year this week. The school teams are already playing girls basketball (JCMS), high school volleyball and high school football. Superintendent Mike Smith reported that the school year has started smoothly. There is some remodeling and repair work on some buildings that has caused some minor interruptions to begin the school year. The Tyner Elementary school is in the process of replacing a number of windows. According to Supt. Smith the project was intended to be completed over the summer prior to the beginning of the school year but problems with materials and the supply chain delayed it. The project will be completed very soon with minimal disturbance to the school day. Another unexpected problem resulted when the pressure transition unit caused problems with the air conditioning unit at the Jackson County Middle School (JCMS). This unit has been ordered and the unit will be prepared as quickly as possible.
In addition, the $10 million dollar renovation project for the JCMS is slowly making progress. At a Jackson County Board of Education meeting this summer the board voted approval of a Professional Service Agreement with D and L Surveying for the Geotechnical Site Survey for the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project as well as approval of a Proposal/Agreement with Solid Ground Consulting Engineers, PLLC for the Geotechnical Engineering Services. Integrity Architecture is the architectural firm chosen to oversee the project.
Background and History for the Current JCMS Renovation Funding
In order to clarify how the decision was made to renovate the middle school, where the funding originated, and how the money is to be spent, the following information is offered.
On June 15, 2021, the Jackson County Board of Education accepted an offer of assistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort, that was restricted and could only be used for the renovation of the Jackson County Middle School. The School Facilities Construction Commission was established in 1985 as an independent corporate agency. The School Facilities Construction Commission is comprised of eight members appointed by the Governor and the Secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet and provides an equitable distribution of state funding for school construction and technology based on the unmet needs of Kentucky’s 171 school districts. House Bill 556, Section 17 of the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly appropriated approximately $127,000,000.00 of Federal Funds from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort to support school facility construction costs for projects in thirteen (13) Kentucky School Districts, which included the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project.
On November 10, 2021, Jackson County Public Schools along with the other twelve (12) Kentucky school districts were notified, by the State, of an issue with the funding source for these school projects that prevented the ear-marked funding from being spent on school renovations. House Bill 1 of the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly corrected the issue with the funding source and appropriated funds to the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort for this project and additional others.
On July 18, 2022, Jackson County Public Schools was officially notified of the award from the State for the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project. In the letter, it specifically states that “Funds may only be used for the completion of the project for which it was awarded and may not be used for any other purpose.” The letter further states “Any District that accepts this award but does not abide by the funding requirements shall be required to repay the total amount of the award to the Commonwealth of Kentucky within twenty (20) days of receiving a demand for repayment from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Jackson County Public Schools is very appreciative and excited that this project will soon be underway!
