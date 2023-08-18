JCMS

 

Students, teachers, school administration, parents and guardians are back in school for the first full week of the 2023-24 school year this week. The school teams are already playing girls basketball (JCMS), high school volleyball and high school football. Superintendent Mike Smith reported that the school year has started smoothly. There is some remodeling and repair work on some buildings that has caused some minor interruptions to begin the school year. The Tyner Elementary school is in the process of replacing a number of windows. According to Supt. Smith the project was intended to be completed over the summer prior to the beginning of the school year but problems with materials and the supply chain delayed it. The project will be completed very soon with minimal disturbance to the school day. Another unexpected problem resulted when the pressure transition unit caused problems with the air conditioning unit at the Jackson County Middle School (JCMS). This unit has been ordered and the unit will be prepared as quickly as possible.

In addition, the $10 million dollar renovation project for the JCMS is slowly making progress. At a Jackson County Board of Education meeting this summer the board voted approval of a Professional Service Agreement with D and L Surveying for the Geotechnical Site Survey for the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project as well as approval of a Proposal/Agreement with Solid Ground Consulting Engineers, PLLC for the Geotechnical Engineering Services. Integrity Architecture is the architectural firm chosen to oversee the project. 

Tags

Recommended for you