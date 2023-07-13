Sheriff Daniel Isaacs is on top of the budgetary requirements to document and compensate the duties associated with having a K-9 Unit as part of the Sheriff’s Office. Currently, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has one certified K9 handler. These officers are required to be trained and are also responsible for the care and upkeep of their K9 partners. The K9 handlers are compensated for their work as well as provided the funding to take care of the animal’s needs such as food, shelter, veterinary care, etc. The Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 and Chief Deputy Zach Bryant is in the process of becoming certified as a K9 handler. Sheriff Isaacs still has K9 Gina and is the only certified handler in the Sheriff’s Office at this time. Sheriff Isaacs certification is a national certification while most agencies and handlers in the state only have a state certification. A big part of the Sheriff’s job involves documenting budget issues that eventually are scrutinized through an annual audit. When receiving training in 2018 on the use of a K9 in the Sheriff’s Office, Isaacs said they spent an entire training block on the associated requirements.
In a nearby county (Pulaski County) another southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement he says he was not aware of. The money will be going to K-9 handlers who have worked for the office over the past four years. Sheriff Bobby Jones, who took office in January, says it was discovered they were not in compliance with how the deputies were compensated. “The Labor Cabinet said someone filed a complaint,” Jones said.
