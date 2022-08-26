Jackson County Students at 118th KY State Fair

Jackson County School Students had a very successful 118th Kentucky State Fair. Seventeen of Jackson County’s elementary and High School students competed in multiple contests August 18 and 19, 2022. The Homesite and Land Judging competitors. Homesite placed 1st which will qualify them for the National Contest in Oklahoma. Team members were Brayvan Brumback, Madison Marks, Ben McQueen, and Kennedy Lakes. Kennedy was the overall High individual in the contest, and Ben was second high individual. The Land Judging team placed 3rd. Team members were Jared Rogers, Alyssa Stewart, Mason Roark, and Abbi Judd.

Individual Results are as follows:

