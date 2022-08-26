Jackson County School Students had a very successful 118th Kentucky State Fair. Seventeen of Jackson County’s elementary and High School students competed in multiple contests August 18 and 19, 2022. The Homesite and Land Judging competitors. Homesite placed 1st which will qualify them for the National Contest in Oklahoma. Team members were Brayvan Brumback, Madison Marks, Ben McQueen, and Kennedy Lakes. Kennedy was the overall High individual in the contest, and Ben was second high individual. The Land Judging team placed 3rd. Team members were Jared Rogers, Alyssa Stewart, Mason Roark, and Abbi Judd.
Jackson County Students Compete at 118th State Fair
1 of 9
1E452D28-0396-4123-9DFE-EDA9FDF108D3.JPG
64AD4D0A-92D5-47F4-B04E-B8D49213A841.JPG
38373003-D46D-461A-A11D-507B4F635CEE.JPG
73225379-9AA0-44EA-BC46-783D91C14120.JPG
A61DA689-D463-4991-9E36-1096CC5F0BAC.JPG
BD84790A-5074-4DAB-8386-C90D1AA7142F.JPG
D1D1828B-8FC5-4A38-A537-DAE7BA185817.JPG
E3A47376-94AA-48D8-A8A9-540C3A45A3C4.JPG
EFA27EDB-20BC-47D9-9145-612C9AF900F3.JPG
Individual Results are as follows:
Jr Division:
Remmington Bingham-Red
Sr Division:
Mason Roark - blue
Jared Rogers - red
Alyssa Stewart - red
Abbi Judd - red
Serenity Bingham - red
Leandra Dolloff - red
Elijah Cook - white
Kylee Banks - white
Larkin Vaughn - white
The teams were coached by Candrea Bingham and Hunter Carroll. Special thanks to Julia McCowan for helping chaperone our students this week!
During the FFA events several of our students were able to bring home ribbons, and placing in the contests. Congratulations to Nathan Webb for placing 2nd in the State Auctioneering contest.
Great job by the Dairy Judging team for placing 12th. Team members were Kennedy Lakes, Kylee Banks, Kenzie Bowles, and Kadey Allen.
The Wildlife team placed 6th in the state. Team members were: Serenity Bingham, Madison Marks, Brayvan Brumback, and Mason Roark.
Overall Jackson County FFA Advisor, Candrea Bingham was very pleased with the effort all of the students made to prepare for the State Fair, and continues to be proud of their performance. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.