Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, made an arrest on September 03rd, 2022 in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. According to the uniform citation (DG22558) filed at the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Detective Ethan Lakes was contacted by staff at the Jackson County Detention Center on September 02nd and advised that Karen Clemmons wanted to speak with him about the murder of Mary Abrams. Upon arrival at the Jackson County Detention Center, Detective Lakes conducted a recorded interview with Karen Clemmons. Clemmons was read the Miranda Warning and agreed to speak with Detective Lakes. During the interview, Clemmons confessed to killing Mary Abrams by stabbing her one time with a knife.

Mary Abrams, 83, of Jackson County 

As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Clemmons, 43 years old of McKee, KY, remains lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center charged with Murder and Receiving Stolen Property. She is being held in custody with no bond available while awaiting her next court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes.

