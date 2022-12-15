To help co-op consumer-members navigate recent changes to state sales tax laws, Kentucky’s electric cooperatives are launching a public awareness campaign. Beginning January 1, 2023, only a person’s “domicile” (primary residence) will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills.
Jackson Energy Co-op is one of 26 electric cooperatives in Kentucky that work together to advocate for electric consumers. These efforts have helped protect the long-standing sales tax exemption for residential energy bills.
Though this sales tax exemption remains in place for electric use at a primary residence, Kentucky will begin imposing a sales tax on other properties as of January 1, 2023.
To make sure the sales tax is not mistakenly applied to the electric bill of their primary residence, some co-op members need to take action. Members who have multiple meters in their name need to declare which meter or meters are associated with their primary residence.
Available at your local co-op or at the links provided, a Kentucky Department of Revenue form allows utility customers to declare whether the address listed on their electric bill is their primary residence. A second form from the department is available for landlords with multiple tenants at a single-metered property.
The new form for use by residents to declare their eligibility for the residential exemption is the Declaration of Domicile for Purchase of Residential Utilities, Form 51A380. Submit the completed form or provide the required information from the form in the format requested by each applicable utility provider. The form is available at https://kyelectric.coop/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/51A380-Form.pdf
Failure to provide a completed declaration form may result in the loss of a sales tax exemption for members who have multiple meters in their name.
1) On 01/01/2023, will utility companies begin charging sales tax on accounts classified as residential under the definitions in tariff filings accepted and approved by the PSC if a declaration of domicile has not yet been received from the resident?
Answer: No. Since most accounts currently classified as residential are expected to retain residential treatment going forward, accounts should not default to non-residential status on 01/01/2023. However, utility companies should examine their databases to determine if they have customers with a residential coding for more than one address. In such cases, utility companies must document the single address that the customer declares as his or her place of domicile.
In addition, utilities must obtain the declaration of domicile information for any accounts they currently designate as residential when there is a change in account holders or if a new account is established. If there is uncertainty regarding the exempt status of a particular account, it will be the responsibility of the utility company to justify the residential treatment by obtaining a completed certificate of domicile from the customer.
2) If an individual owns two or more homes, lives in one and rents the others, could the others qualify for exemption? Would the lessee(s) be required to submit a declaration of domicile?
Answer: Yes, multiple properties owned by the same party may qualify for a residential exemption if each property is the place of domicile for different Kentucky residents and the utility service provider receives a certificate of domicile for each separately metered account.
3) May a person claim the residential utility exemption on all utilities supplied to a primary residence with one meter servicing the home and another meter servicing an outbuilding?
Answer: Yes, the residential utility exemption may apply under the following circumstances: a) the utility meters must serve a single location that is the declared place of domicile, b) the utility services through both meters must be exclusively for residential usage, and c) the resident must submit a fully completed Declaration of Domicile, Form 51A380, for each metered account.
State Representative Timmy Truett has also submitted a Legislative Update in this issue of the Jackson County Sun that helps explain this new tax. Please referred to this article for additional information. It is highly recommended that one refer to the local Jackson Energy Co-op Office for help and assistance if needed.
The Primary Residence Exemption Form can be downloaded from the following link:
