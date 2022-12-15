Utility Tax Exemption

To help co-op consumer-members navigate recent changes to state sales tax laws, Kentucky’s electric cooperatives are launching a public awareness campaign. Beginning January 1, 2023, only a person’s “domicile” (primary residence) will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills.

 Jackson Energy Co-op is one of 26 electric cooperatives in Kentucky that work together to advocate for electric consumers. These efforts have helped protect the long-standing sales tax exemption for residential energy bills.

