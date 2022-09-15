Jamie D. Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY and Deborah “Debbie” Fay Hall, 65, of Annville, KY appeared separately before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court last week (09/06/2022) for arraignment on sex-related charges. The charges were previously being addressed in District Court. However, after probable cause had been found and grand jury indictment(s) had been returned, given the seriousness of the charges the cases were referred to the Circuit Court.
Jamie D. Tillery was recently indicted for the second time by a Grand Jury for sex-related crimes with a minor. The most recent allegations are contained in Indictment #22-CR-00035 (filed on August 02, 2022) for two counts of “Sexual Abuse, 1st degree” involving two separate instances. Tillery is accused of subjecting two different minors (less than 12 years of age) to sexual abuse by forcible compulsion when he touched their “privates” outside of their clothing in their bedrooms in December 2020.
Deborah “Debbie” Fay Hall, 65, of Annville, KY was indicted in the same Grand Jury indictment on two charges of “Criminal Complicity to Commit Sexual Abuse, 1st degree” when, “with the intention of promoting or facilitating the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, she aided, counseled, or attempted to aid Jamie D. Tillery in committing the offense of Sexual abuse, 1st degree in two separate instances, involving two different minors less than 12 years of age in December 2020.
Both Tillery and Hall waived formal arraignment and entered pleas of “not guilty” during their court appearances before Judge House. The court released Hall on her own recognizance while awaiting her next court appearance but also indicated the need for her to have conflict management. Tillery remains in custody under a $50,000 fully secured or double property bond while awaiting his next court appearance. The court scheduled a pretrial conference for each defendant for October 04, 2022.
In an earlier case, Jamie Dale Tillery, 40, 0f McKee, KY voluntarily turned himself in for arrest to Sheriff Paul Hays on Monday (Feb 21, 2022) for an indictment warrant (E05510004102203) alleging “Flagrant Non-Support. (This warrant was generated on November 04, 2021). An additional arrest warrant (E05510004081064) was also executed charging Tillery with two counts of sodomy, 1st degree and two counts of “Use of a Minor (Under/16) in a sex performance”. (This warrant was generated on October 20, 2021). In a grand jury indictment (21-CR-75 filed on October 12, 2021) it is alleged that Tillery committed three of these four crimes against a minor less that 12 years of age with the fourth charge associated with a different minor more than 12 years of age. Tillery is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center being held on a $100,000 cash bond for the offense of sexual abuse, 1st degree, a $50,000 fully secured or double property bond for the sex-related charge of sodomy, 1st degree and a $9,500 cash bond for the charge of Flagrant Non-Support.
Tillery had been arrested on April 29, 2021 when Deputy JR Weaver executed a bench warrant (E05510003929784) for his arrest. The warrant was generated on April 13, 2021 after being sought by KSP Trooper Tanner Johnson, POST 7.
The warrant was composed of three parts and alleges that during the period between March 19, 2021 and April 05, 2021 in Jackson County, KY Tillery unlawfully subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent because he or she is less than twelve (12) years old, when he subjected the victim to perform sexual acts. The second part of the warrant alleges that Tillery engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent because he or she: 1) is physically helpless, or 2) is less than twelve (12) years old. The third component of the warrant alleges that “knowing a person to be a minor, or having possession of such facts that he should reasonably know that such person is a minor, and with knowledge of the content and character of the material, Tillery knowingly: a) sent or caused to be sent; or b) Exhibited; or c) Distributed or offered to distribute, obscene material to a minor when he put photos of himself performing a sexual act on the phone of a victim that is a minor.
Tillery appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts where he was arraigned on three separate charges corresponding to the three parts of the arrest warrant: 1) Sexual abuse, 1st degree, Victim under 12 years of age; 2) Sodomy, 1st degree, Victim Under 12 years of age; and 3) Distributing obscene material to a minor, 1st offense. Tillery entered a plea of “not guilty” to all three alleged charges.
The court determined during a subsequent preliminary hearing that probable cause had been found and they bound the case over to a grand jury for possible indictment(s). The charges contained in indictment #21-CR-75 are a result of that grand jury action.
In summary, Jamie Dale Tillery is now facing combined allegations and charges in two separate grand jury indictments for 1) two counts of sodomy, 1st degree, 2) two counts of “Use of a Minor (Under/16) in a sex performance” and 3) two counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree. Whereas, Debbie Hall is facing two charges of “Criminal Complicity to Commit Sexual Abuse, 1st degree”.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, both defendants are assumed innocent against all allegations until a court proves their guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.