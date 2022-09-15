JC Sun Court Report

Jamie D. Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY and Deborah “Debbie” Fay Hall, 65, of Annville, KY appeared separately before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court last week (09/06/2022) for arraignment on sex-related charges. The charges were previously being addressed in District Court. However, after probable cause had been found and grand jury indictment(s) had been returned, given the seriousness of the charges the cases were referred to the Circuit Court.  

Jamie Dale Tillery

Jamie Dale Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY

Jamie D. Tillery was recently indicted for the second time by a Grand Jury for sex-related crimes with a minor. The most recent allegations are contained in Indictment #22-CR-00035 (filed on August 02, 2022) for two counts of “Sexual Abuse, 1st degree” involving two separate instances. Tillery is accused of subjecting two different minors (less than 12 years of age) to sexual abuse by forcible compulsion when he touched their “privates” outside of their clothing in their bedrooms in December 2020. 

Deborah Fay Hall

Deborah Fay Hall, 65, of Annville, KY

