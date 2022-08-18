Jamie Dale Tillery

Jamie Dale Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY

Jamie D. Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY was recently indicted for a second time by a Grand Jury for sex-related crimes with a minor. The most recent allegations are contained in Indictment #22-CR-00035 (filed on August 02, 2022) for two counts of “Sexual Abuse, 1st degree” involving two separate instances. Tillery is accused of subjecting two different minors (less than 12 years of age) to sexual abuse by forcible compulsion when he touched their “privates” outside of their clothing in their bedrooms in December 2020. 

Deborah Fay Hall

Deborah Fay Hall, 65, of Annville, KY

Deborah “Debbie” Fay Hall, 65, of Annville, KY was indicted in the same indictment on two charges of “Criminal Complicity to Commit Sexual Abuse, 1st degree” when, “with the intention of promoting or facilitating the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, she aided, counseled, or attempted to aid Jamie D. Tillery in committing the offense of Sexual abuse, 1st degree in two separate instances, involving two different minors less than 12 years of age in December 2020.  

