Jason Judd, 44, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a preliminary hearing on Monday (December 12, 2022). Normally, the objective of the first preliminary hearing in any case is to provide an opportunity for the presiding Judge to evaluate the evidence in a preliminary fashion and render a ruling regarding “probable cause”. If probable cause is found it means, in its simplest terms, that the Judge feels there is a strong enough possibility that the evidence supports law enforcement claims that alleged crime(s) has/have been committed. At the preliminary hearing on Monday, Jason Judd waived the need to render this judgment and stipulated that probable cause existed. This does not mean he pled guilty. It simply means he admitted that there was sufficient preliminary evidence to reasonably justify further scrutiny by the judicial process. After probable cause has been determined the case is often bound over to a grand jury for consideration (particularly if one or more of the crimes constitute a felony). If the grand jury feels like the alleged charges are valid then the case is sent back to the court for further adjudication and ultimately a verdict or a dismissal. Because Judd stipulated to probable cause, his case was referred to a grand jury. Judd was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on January 03, 2023 to answer any indictments forthcoming from the grand jury.  

