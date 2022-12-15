Jason Judd, 44, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a preliminary hearing on Monday (December 12, 2022). Normally, the objective of the first preliminary hearing in any case is to provide an opportunity for the presiding Judge to evaluate the evidence in a preliminary fashion and render a ruling regarding “probable cause”. If probable cause is found it means, in its simplest terms, that the Judge feels there is a strong enough possibility that the evidence supports law enforcement claims that alleged crime(s) has/have been committed. At the preliminary hearing on Monday, Jason Judd waived the need to render this judgment and stipulated that probable cause existed. This does not mean he pled guilty. It simply means he admitted that there was sufficient preliminary evidence to reasonably justify further scrutiny by the judicial process. After probable cause has been determined the case is often bound over to a grand jury for consideration (particularly if one or more of the crimes constitute a felony). If the grand jury feels like the alleged charges are valid then the case is sent back to the court for further adjudication and ultimately a verdict or a dismissal. Because Judd stipulated to probable cause, his case was referred to a grand jury. Judd was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on January 03, 2023 to answer any indictments forthcoming from the grand jury.
Background of the Case
Judd appeared earlier for arraignment before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis stemming from his arrest by KSP Trooper Townsley over the weekend. According to the uniform citation filed by Trooper Townsley, while on patrol on US Hwy 421 he observed a vehicle sitting at the Deer View Gas Station that he knew to be driven by Mr. Judd. Trooper Townsley was also aware of an outstanding indictment warrant against Mr. Judd. Trooper Townsley made contact with Mr. Judd and confirmed the warrant with Post 7 dispatch using Judd’s social security number. Judd was advised to empty his pockets subsequent to his arrest. Mr. Judd removed a clear plastic bag that contained suspected marijuana and a bag of pills that he advised was Gabapentin. During a pat-down search of Judd’s person, Trooper Townsley located a glass meth pipe in Judd’s coat. A search of the vehicle was conducted and in the front passenger seat Trooper Townsley located a plastic container. Inside the container, the Trooper located two clear bags that contained a crystal substance that was suspected to be methamphetamine (approximately 1 oz.). Trooper Townsley also located a clear plastic bag in the container that contained white pills. The pills appeared to be Gabapentin. The search also revealed a digital scale in the container. In the center console, another digital scale was discovered. In the front passenger seat a back pack was located. Inside the back pack the Trooper located four (4) clear plastic bags. The uniform citation states that these pieces of evidence are consistent with trafficking illegal drugs. Also, in the back pack was a plastic bag/container of new syringes.
Judd was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (>= 2 gms methamphetamine); prescription control substance not in proper container, 1st offense; trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1stoffense (<20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); possession of marijuana; and driug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
At the arraignment, Judd entered a plea of “not guilty”. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for December 12, 2022. Judge Bailey-Lewis set bond at $25,000 cash and ruled that Judd should be considered a “danger to himself or others”.
Judd remains in custody and the bond was unchanged during the preliminary hearing on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.