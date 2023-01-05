Jason Marcum, 44, of McKee, Ky appeared in District Court last week before Judge Allen B. Roberts for an arraignment hearing. Jackson County Sheriff Deputy Christian Collins arrested Marcum on December 27, 2022 while executing a complaint warrant (#E05510004412006) filed by Kristi Davis (Marcum’s ex-girlfriend) on that same day. The complaint warrant alleges that during the time period of December 16, 2022 thru December 19, 2022 Marcum knowingly and unlawfully restrained Davis when he would not let her leave a residence on Hwy 2004 located in Jackson County, KY. Davis alleges that she was only able to escape by jumping out a window and fleeing on December 19, 2022.
The complaint also alleges that Marcum assaulted Davis by taking a pair of scissors and cutting her on her knees and hands and also using his fists to punch her in the head, face, arms, legs and back resulting in bruising, knots, and lacerations. Davis also alleges that Marcum used a small propane tank/torch to beat her in the head causing her to lose consciousness. Davis also claims that Marcum applied pressure to her throat on December 19, 2022 trying to strangle her.
