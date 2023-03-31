On Thursday, March 23rd the Jackson County High School Band performed at the KMEA District 11 Concert Band Festival at the EKU Center for the Arts. The band earned a distinguished rating.
This is the highest score a group can earn at this event. Band members include: Audrey Allen, Abby Hisel, Samantha House, Kaeleigh Kidwell, Raylie West, Kendon Ward, Andy Knapp, Cameron Combs, Allison McKinney, Emma Tankersley, Sylvia Neufeld, Caitlyn Isaacs, Kelsey Renner, Ben Rader, Tim Allen, Luke Adams, Jaxon Turner and Gabe Gross.
