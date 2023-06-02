Top Ten.JPG

The 2023 top ten seniors were: #10) (3-way tie) – Anna Jo Lee McQueen, Kenady Mikiah Ward, & Serena Nicole Witt, #9) Loren Elizabeth Burgess, #7) (2-way tie) – Sydney Grace Baldwin & Raylin Donay Hicks, #6) Mia Grace Rader, #5) Adycin Gale Truett, #4) Zoie Ann Moore, #3) Ryan Nicholas Hillard, #2) (Salutatorian) – Keiton Brian Anderson, and #1) (Valedictorian) – Alexandria Elaina Marcum. 

Family, friends, classmates, teachers and school administration gathered at the JCHS Gymnasium on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 to bear witness to a stepping-stone moment in the lives of one hundred and three (103) of our counties youth as they successfully graduated in the JCHS Class of 2023. Principal Brian Harris welcomed everyone to the event. JCHS Band Director, Mr. James Adams, directed the JCHS Band in their rendition of National Anthem as the JCHS JROTC executed the Presentation of Colors. The invocation was given by Senior Brayden Case Robinson.

Principal Harris began his welcoming statement by asking everyone to join in a moment of silence as they mourned the loss of a classmate and member of the 2023 Senior Class, Anastasia Marie McQueen. Mr. Harris voiced his pride for the accomplishments of this graduating class. The JCHS strives to produce students who are ready for the transition to either college or career. The 2023 Graduating Class had 97 students who were considered “Transition Ready”. The group earned over 750 dual credit college hours. Fifty (50) students participated in dual credit or work-based learning opportunities. The JCHS Band received a “Distinguished” rating at the KMEA Festival. Students were awarded over one million dollars worth of scholarships during the Senior Awards Ceremony. The JCHS Land Judging Homesite Evaluation team placed 3rd in the Nation. Senior Nathan Webb placed 2nd in the State Auctioneering competition. Senior Madison Marks was selected as a “Regional Star” for Agribusiness. The JCHS Lady Generals basketball team won the 13th Region All “A” Championship. They also put together a magical run and ended the season as Overall 13th Region Runner-Ups. The JCHS Boys’ and Girls’ Cross-Country team once again advanced to State Competition. The Track & Field team had several students advance to State Competition as well. The JCHS JROTC cadets won rifle competitions across the state. The Bass Fishing team, in its first season in 6 years, had two students advance to the National Tournament. The FBLA team advanced to the State Competition. Senior Allie Marcum also advanced to Nationals with her performance at the State Tournament. The STLP Club advanced to State Competition. The one accomplishment that Mr. Harris seemed to be especially proud to announce was that this group of seniors had the highest overall average on the ACT (18.6) in school history! 

Austin Chase Hacker

Senior Austin Chase Hacker performed the song "The Downside of Growing Up"
Salutatorian Award.JPG

Salutatorian Keiton Brian Anderson
Valedictorian Award.JPG

Valedictorian Allie Marcum