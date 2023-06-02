The 2023 top ten seniors were: #10) (3-way tie) – Anna Jo Lee McQueen, Kenady Mikiah Ward, & Serena Nicole Witt, #9) Loren Elizabeth Burgess, #7) (2-way tie) – Sydney Grace Baldwin & Raylin Donay Hicks, #6) Mia Grace Rader, #5) Adycin Gale Truett, #4) Zoie Ann Moore, #3) Ryan Nicholas Hillard, #2) (Salutatorian) – Keiton Brian Anderson, and #1) (Valedictorian) – Alexandria Elaina Marcum.
Family, friends, classmates, teachers and school administration gathered at the JCHS Gymnasium on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 to bear witness to a stepping-stone moment in the lives of one hundred and three (103) of our counties youth as they successfully graduated in the JCHS Class of 2023. Principal Brian Harris welcomed everyone to the event. JCHS Band Director, Mr. James Adams, directed the JCHS Band in their rendition of National Anthem as the JCHS JROTC executed the Presentation of Colors. The invocation was given by Senior Brayden Case Robinson.
Principal Harris began his welcoming statement by asking everyone to join in a moment of silence as they mourned the loss of a classmate and member of the 2023 Senior Class, Anastasia Marie McQueen. Mr. Harris voiced his pride for the accomplishments of this graduating class. The JCHS strives to produce students who are ready for the transition to either college or career. The 2023 Graduating Class had 97 students who were considered “Transition Ready”. The group earned over 750 dual credit college hours. Fifty (50) students participated in dual credit or work-based learning opportunities. The JCHS Band received a “Distinguished” rating at the KMEA Festival. Students were awarded over one million dollars worth of scholarships during the Senior Awards Ceremony. The JCHS Land Judging Homesite Evaluation team placed 3rd in the Nation. Senior Nathan Webb placed 2nd in the State Auctioneering competition. Senior Madison Marks was selected as a “Regional Star” for Agribusiness. The JCHS Lady Generals basketball team won the 13th Region All “A” Championship. They also put together a magical run and ended the season as Overall 13th Region Runner-Ups. The JCHS Boys’ and Girls’ Cross-Country team once again advanced to State Competition. The Track & Field team had several students advance to State Competition as well. The JCHS JROTC cadets won rifle competitions across the state. The Bass Fishing team, in its first season in 6 years, had two students advance to the National Tournament. The FBLA team advanced to the State Competition. Senior Allie Marcum also advanced to Nationals with her performance at the State Tournament. The STLP Club advanced to State Competition. The one accomplishment that Mr. Harris seemed to be especially proud to announce was that this group of seniors had the highest overall average on the ACT (18.6) in school history!
Mr. Harris ended his welcome with a quote from the late NC State basketball coach \, Jim Valvano. “To me there are three things that you should do everyday of your life. Number 1 is “laugh”. You should laugh every day. Number 2 is “think”. You should spend some time in thought each day. Number 3 is “you should have your emotions moved to tears, it could be happiness or joy. But when you think about it, if you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day.”
Mr. Harris recognized the Top Ten Seniors. Remarkably, each of these students had over a 4.0 GPA with numerous dual credit college hours. The top ten seniors were: #10) (3-way tie) – Anna Jo Lee McQueen, Kenady Mikiah Ward, & Serena Nicole Witt, #9) Loren Elizabeth Burgess, #7) (2-way tie) – Sydney Grace Baldwin & Raylin Donay Hicks, #6) Mia Grace Rader, #5) Adycin Gale Truett, #4) Zoie Ann Moore, #3) Ryan Nicholas Hillard, #2) (Salutatorian) – Keiton Brian Anderson, and #1) (Valedictorian) – Alexandria Elaina Marcum.
Following the recognition of the Top Ten, Senior Austin Chase Hacker performed the song, “The Downside of Growing Up” while accompanying himself on guitar.
Salutatorian Keiton Brian Anderson spoke encouraging the importance of gratitude. Anderson said, “Express appreciation for the opportunities we have been given, and extend a helping hand to those who may need it. Remember that our successes are not ours alone, but the result of collective efforts and the support of a community.” Anderson was an avid runner and used the metaphor to encourage his fellow classmates. “…our high school race may be complete, but our individual races are just beginning. As runners, we know that the road ahead will have its hills and valleys, but let us face them head-on, with courage, determination, and a runner’s spirit.” He closed with a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.” “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
The Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 was Alexandria Elaina Marcum (Allie). In her speech Allie thanked her teachers and members of the staff as well as her fellow classmates for the great kindness, love and support they demonstrated while making so many precious memories with her. However, most importantly, she wanted to thank her family. It was with their support and unconditional love that she found the courage to move forward into this new chapter of her life. She wanted them to know that everything she has or will accomplish is because of the foundation they provided. Above all, Allie had one wish for the Class of 2023. She wished they would all stay true to their roots and always be good and kind to others. “The most lasting impressions that my classmates have left upon me have been moments when they showed me compassion,” Marcum said. “I hope that going forward in life, we all continue to lead with kindness.” She ended her speech with a quote from singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” Marcum will attend Berea College and intends on pursuing a degree in Education.
Mr. Gary D. Tillery presented the graduating Class of 2023 while Mr. Harris handed each of them their diploma. Senior Nathan George Lee Webb gave the closing benediction.
