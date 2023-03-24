The JCHS Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students brought home several trophies from the regional competition at EKU. They will now compete at the state level in Louisville. Congratulations to Brista Estridge- 3rd place: Intro to FBLA
Jon Starcher - 1st place: Business Communications
Allie Marcum - 1st place: Human Resource Management
Allie Marcum, Jon Starcher, and Alyssa Stewart - 2nd place in Bulletin Board.
Future Business Leaders of America develops leadership, communication, team, and networking skills. Kentucky FBLA is a nonprofit student organization committed to preparing today’s students for success in business leadership. With over 75 years of experience, Kentucky FBLA is the premiere organization for student leaders.
Kentucky FBLA is an affiliate of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the largest student business organization in the world with more than 250,000 members. FBLA prepares students for careers in business, entrepreneurship, finance, information technology, and management.
FBLA is an important partner in the success of school-to-work programs, business education curriculums, and student leadership development. FBLA is recognized by the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor as an integral part of a co-curricular approach to business and leadership education. FBLA works to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. They bring their mission to life through the application of their motto: Service, Education, and Progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.