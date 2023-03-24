JCHS FBLA

JCHS Future Business Leaders of America perform exceptionally well at the Regional Competition held at EKU

The JCHS Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students brought home several trophies from the regional competition at EKU. They will now compete at the state level in Louisville. Congratulations to Brista Estridge- 3rd place: Intro to FBLA

Jon Starcher - 1st place: Business Communications 

