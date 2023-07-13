JCHS FFA Merrick Rader’s SAE (supervised agricultural experience) project involves bee keeping. Rader was a fall 2022 receiver of an AG Achiever grant from @kentuckyffa foundation. He was able to purchase his first hive and swarm of bees. Since then he has built his own hive, and successfully captured a swarm to occupy it. The world needs more bees! Keep up the good work, Merrick!
A supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program is a planned, practical activity that helps a student develop skills, competencies, and experience in a career area of the student’s choice. The program should be designed to implement specific agricultural and academic knowledge and skills learned in the classroom. Experiences can range from short-term ones, such as the job shadowing of a person in a career field the student is interested in, to a sequential four-year project in which the student develops his or her own business. Sometimes businesses developed through students’ SAE programs become permanent careers!
