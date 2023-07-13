Two of Jackson County’s top Jackson County High School Fishing Team Anglers got to test their skills against 256 other high school teams from around the United States of America. Jackson County High School Freshmen, Jacob Gray and Brayden Dezarn and boat Captain Brandon Gray, traveled to Lacrosse Wisconsin June 16-24, 2023 to compete in the Student Angler Federation National Fishing Finals. Gray and Dezarn qualified for the event back in March. These anglers spent a couple of days practicing for the contest that was held on the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, then competed for two days of tournament fishing.
At the end of day one, the team bagged 3 of 3 fish weighing in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces. The second day they had another good day on the water weighing in another 3 of 3 bag of fish at 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Their two-day combined total was enough to land them in the top 100 of boats represented at the National Fishing Finals. Special thanks to the Jackson County Board of Education and Advent Health for supporting this team to the National Championship. Also thank you to the other sponsors of this year’s 22-23 Fishing season Wildcat Gun and Pawn, Jackson Energy, PRTC, and Hallmark Portable Buildings. Congratulations to Jacob and Brayden!
