The 2023 JCHS Prom was held last weekend. Austin Hacker and Raylin Hicks were crowned Prom King and Queen. These young adults successfully passed a landmark experience in the high school careers. The JCHS administration, staff and members of the Jackson County community encouraged wise behavior from these students prior to the Prom by conducting a mock scenario in the form of a “Prom Promise”.
Years ago, Prom Promise began as a mock car accident to discourage drinking and driving on Prom night. We have now further evolved into meaningful messages through authentic situations to open our students’ eyes to make good choices. With past events of various car accident scenarios, as well as “After party” scenarios and even a Search and Rescue reenactment last year, this year’s JCHS Prom Promise decided to stay at prom. Today’s adolescents are facing new and dangerous pressures with laced vapes including THC and even fentanyl. Too many schools are experiencing extremely ill students who perhaps don’t understand exactly what they’re taking a hit from. We wanted to spread awareness and showcase to our students just how harmful these vapes can be.
Prom Promise 23 began as a traditional prom of dancing and good times. A group of students discreetly shared some vapes, with one of them being “homemade” with potent chemical compounds. The scene quickly turned horrifying when a student collapsed on the dance floor. EMS and Police arrived on the scene to assist in the situation. After trying to revive the patient, the coroner was called to pronounce the patient dead on arrival. Many students were questioned and detained in order to investigate the situation and locate the responsible party. The K-9 unit was dispatched to locate the drug, and the responsible party being 18 years of age was arrested on the scene. As the scene closed, an “After Effects” video was shown which was a compilation of scenes of the suspect’s future in jail. We were honored to have deputy Jonathon Sizemore and jailor/pastor Brian Gabbard speak to the student body to further relay this year’s message…your future can be taken out of your hands; make smart choices!
JCHS would like to acknowledge and thank the following participants who helped make JCHSPromPromise23 a great impact on our students.
JCHS Staff & Students: Brooklyn Madden, Kadie Allen, Raylin Hicks, Anna McQueen, Holli Towe, Kendalyn Collins, Kirsten Gray, Loren Burgess, Korey Vickers, Zoie Moore, Jude Lakes, Sydney Baldwin, Briley York, Austin Hacker, Macey Collett , JCHS Principal Brian Harris, Julia McCowan (JCHS Youth Services Center), Tiffany Medlock (JCHS English Department).
Jackson County Community Participants: Brody Keck & Jamie Strong, Jackson County Emergency Management, Jackson County 911, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, Brian Gabbard, Jackson County Detention Center, Sheriff Daniel Isaacs, Deputy Jonathon Sizemore, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the McKee Police department
