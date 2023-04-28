2023 JCHS Prom King and Queen

2023 JCHS Prom King and Queen: Austin Hacker and Raylin Hicks

The 2023 JCHS Prom was held last weekend. Austin Hacker and Raylin Hicks were crowned Prom King and Queen. These young adults successfully passed a landmark experience in the high school careers. The JCHS administration, staff and members of the Jackson County community encouraged wise behavior from these students prior to the Prom by conducting a mock scenario in the form of a “Prom Promise”.

Years ago, Prom Promise began as a mock car accident to discourage drinking and driving on Prom night. We have now further evolved into meaningful messages through authentic situations to open our students’ eyes to make good choices. With past events of various car accident scenarios, as well as “After party” scenarios and even a Search and Rescue reenactment last year, this year’s JCHS Prom Promise decided to stay at prom. Today’s adolescents are facing new and dangerous pressures with laced vapes including THC and even fentanyl. Too many schools are experiencing extremely ill students who perhaps don’t understand exactly what they’re taking a hit from. We wanted to spread awareness and showcase to our students just how harmful these vapes can be. 