The JCMS Academic team recently competed in the Governor’s Cup. However, these competitions have been impacted by COVID-19 just like other extracurricular team competitions. During this pandemic year the Governor’s Cup academic competitions have been held virtually with the students remaining at home. This avoids gathering together in close proximity which would increase the risk of virus transmission. Despite these difficult circumstances the JCMS Academic team students have put forth excellent performances.
Most recently, the Colonels academic team competed in the Governor’s Cup. Governor’s Cup was founded in 1986 as a way to promote, reward and recognize outstanding academic achievement. Since then, over a quarter of a million students have taken part in the event. Governor’s Cup has become the state’s premier academic event, involving over 20,000 students, nearly 1200 schools, and thousands of coaches, administrators, parents and community leaders who see the rewards gained from encouraging academic performance through properly structured and professionally administered academic competition. Governor’s Cup consists of eight events:
Five Written Assessment Examinations–in Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Language Arts and Arts/Humanities
Composition–On-Demand Writing
Future Problem Solving–an award-winning creative thinking competition
In their most recent competition held on January 25, 2021 the 7th and 8th grade team placed 1st in Overall Final Standings. Addan Witt placed 1st in Mathematics followed by Anna Roark (placed 2nd) and Jayden Brock (placed 4th). In Science, Addan Witt placed 3rd followed by Owen Gray (placed 4th) and Kenna Morris (placed 5th). In Social Studies, Larkin Vaughn placed 2nd followed by Owen Gray (placed 3rd), and Jayden Brock (placed 4th). In Language Arts, Larkin Vaughn placed 2nd followed by Anna Roark (placed 3rd), and Kenna Morris (placed 4th). In Composition, Larkin Vaughn placed 1st followed by Natalie Sandlin (tied for 2nd), and Alexis Peters (tied for 4th). In Arts and Humanities Natalie Sandlin finished in 1st place followed by Declan Stephens (placed 2nd) and Anna Roark (placed 4th). In Composition, Larkin Vaughn placed 1st followed by Natalie Sandlin (placed 3rd), and Alexis Peters (placed 4th). At the end of the competition the JCMS placed 1st in the overall standings.
Members of the 7th & 8th Grade Academic team include: Declan Stephens, Alexis Peters, Addan Witt, Owen Gray, Jayden Brock, Kenna Morris, Larkin Vaughn, Natalie Sandlin, and Anna Roark.
The 6th Grade Academic team held their competition back in December. The Colonels 6th grade placed 3rd in the Overall Final Standings. Macy Wathen placed 6th in Mathematics and also 4th in Language Arts. Gabriel Gross placed 5th in Science. Kaydence Britton placed 4th in Composition followed by Kiara Ward (placed 5th).
Members of the 6th Grade Academic team include: Kiara Ward, Allison Truett, Maycee Bowling, Macy Wathen, and Amber Smith.
The teams are in competition again in Regional Competition on January 30, 2021. Good Luck Colonels!!!!!
