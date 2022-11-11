October was international bullying awareness month. For over 10 years, JCMS has chosen to actively address the issue of bullying in an attempt to deter bullying behaviors. Jackson County Middle School recognizes the importance of this issue and dedicated a substantial amount of time to addressing the dangers and negative effects that bullying can have both in the short and long term. The goal of the unit is to heighten awareness to the substantial negative effects that bullying creates and to decrease bullying behaviors.
One of our most successful programs has been the anti-bullying poster contest. This is a newer component to the unit, and it has been wildly popular with students. This is a collaborative project between all 7th grade teachers (with special thanks to Mrs. Tammy Marcum and Mrs. Kristy Halcomb) and students. In order to promote the contest and motivate students, we have sought community partners to provide cash prizes for our winners. We are so glad that Jackson Energy has chosen to be that community partner this year.
