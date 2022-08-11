Superintendent Mike Smith reported that the Jackson County Middle School will be undergoing approximately a 12 Million Dollar renovation this year. Principal Brad Kerby and the JCMS SBDM have decided to change the school mascot and school colors to correlate with the mascot and colors of the Jackson County High School.
Effective January 1, 2023, the JCMS Colonels will be renamed the Jackson County Middle School Generals and the new school colors will be red, white, and blue in alignment with the school mascot and colors of the Jackson County High School.
According to Wes Bishop, JCPS Athletic Director, the Jackson County Public School’s District Athletic Department will be implementing a new uniform schedule for the Jackson County Middle School and District. The Jackson County Middle School will be on a rotational uniform schedule in correlation with the Jackson County High School Uniform Rotation Schedule.
The Jackson County Public Schools Athletic Department will purchase ALL NEW uniforms for ALL Jackson County Middle School sports teams. This will begin with the spring sports in the 2022-2023 school year. This will include softball, volleyball, and baseball uniforms for this upcoming spring season. Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Football, Cheer, Golf, and Cross-Country uniforms will be purchased prior to the beginning of the 2023 sports seasons.
In addition, the Jackson County Public School’s Athletic Department will now be purchasing ALL Elementary extracurricular student participants T-shirt uniforms for them to keep after the season.
Bishop and the School District have been working toward this goal for a long time. The renovation of the school provides a perfect opportunity to implement this change. Bishop reported, “We are looking forward to seeing the Jackson County Middle School Generals participate as Generals for many years to come! Go GENERALS!!!”
