JCMS

Superintendent Mike Smith is optimistic that funding for the Jackson County Middle School renovation project will be available

Superintendent Mike Smith reported that the Jackson County Middle School will be undergoing approximately a 12 Million Dollar renovation this year. Principal Brad Kerby and the JCMS SBDM have decided to change the school mascot and school colors to correlate with the mascot and colors of the Jackson County High School.

Effective January 1, 2023, the JCMS Colonels will be renamed the Jackson County Middle School Generals and the new school colors will be red, white, and blue in alignment with the school mascot and colors of the Jackson County High School.

Tags

