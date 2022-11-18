The Jackson County Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council has changed the school mascot to “Jackson County Middle School Generals” and “Jackson County Middle School Lady Generals” beginning on January 1, 2023. The school colors will also change to red, white and blue. This will begin with Spring sports which includes softball, baseball and volleyball.
Jackson County Public Schools has been doing a renovation of the Jackson County Middle School softball and baseball facility, which is located at Tyner Elementary School. Included in the renovation is updated and remodeled concession stand and bathrooms. It also includes updated painted schemes for the dugouts, press box, and concession stand. New picnic tables have also been purchased for the facility, along with the installation of a new warning track on both the baseball and the softball fields. In addition, new controls have been purchased and installed for the scoreboards and facility lighting. The project is substantially completed.
Superintendent Mike Smith reported that the Jackson County Middle School is undergoing approximately a 12 Million Dollar renovation this year. When the renovation was announced, Principal Brad Kerby and the JCMS SBDM decided to change the school mascot and school colors to correlate with the mascot and colors of the Jackson County High School.
Effective January 1, 2023, the JCMS Colonels will be renamed the Jackson County Middle School Generals and the new school colors will be red, white, and blue in alignment with the school mascot and colors of the Jackson County High School.
According to Wes Bishop, JCPS Athletic Director, the Jackson County Public School’s District Athletic Department will be implementing a new uniform schedule for the Jackson County Middle School and District. The Jackson County Middle School will be on a rotational uniform schedule in correlation with the Jackson County High School Uniform Rotation Schedule.
The Jackson County Public Schools Athletic Department will purchase ALL NEW uniforms for ALL Jackson County Middle School sports teams. This will begin with the spring sports in the 2022-2023 school year. This will include softball, volleyball, and baseball uniforms for this upcoming spring season. Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Football, Cheer, Golf, and Cross-Country uniforms will be purchased prior to the beginning of the 2023 sports seasons.
In addition, the Jackson County Public School’s Athletic Department will now be purchasing ALL Elementary extracurricular student participants T-shirt uniforms for them to keep after the season.
Bishop and the School District have been working toward this goal for a long time. The renovation of the school provides a perfect opportunity to implement this change. Bishop reported, “We are looking forward to seeing the Jackson County Middle School Generals participate as Generals for many years to come! Go GENERALS!!!”
Superintendent Mike Smith (JCPS) was contacted earlier and asked to provide an update on the status of the upcoming renovation project from the Jackson County Middle School. Supt. Smith responded, “We are in the initial phases of the project. We sent out request for proposals to several architectural firms and the board selected Integrity Architecture. Integrity Architecture is the firm that is currently being used on our elementary school roofing projects, as well as, the Jackson County Middle School Safety Vestibule. We have been very pleased with their work.
At this time, we are in the beginning/planning phases of the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project, which entails initial approvals by the Kentucky Department of Education. We will be determining renovation priorities within the scope of our state-approved District Facilities Plan. We are very excited about the project and the positive impact that it will have for our students, staff and District, for many years to come. We will keep you updated as we move forward.”
