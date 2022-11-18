315144266_562471692551756_705713389165526826_n.jpeg

The Jackson County Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council has changed the school mascot to “Jackson County Middle School Generals” and “Jackson County Middle School Lady Generals” beginning on January 1, 2023.   The school colors will also change to red, white and blue.  This will begin with Spring sports which includes softball, baseball and volleyball.  

Jackson County Public Schools has been doing a renovation of the Jackson County Middle School softball and baseball facility, which is located at Tyner Elementary School.  Included in the renovation is updated and remodeled concession stand and bathrooms.  It also includes updated painted schemes for the dugouts, press box, and concession stand.  New picnic tables have also been purchased for the facility, along with the installation of a new warning track on both the baseball and the softball fields.  In addition, new controls have been purchased and installed for the scoreboards and facility lighting.  The project is substantially completed.

