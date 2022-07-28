Social Studies Curriculum Committee

Teachers from each of the Jackson County Public School District and from different grades met to function as the Social Studies Curriculum Committee

The National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) states that social studies "is the integrated study of the social sciences and humanities to promote civic competence." For students to become fully empowered participants in democracy, students must draw upon such disciplines as anthropology, archaeology, economics, geography, history, law, philosophy, political science, psychology, religion, sociology as well as content from the humanities to develop broad conceptual understandings in social studies. The primary purpose of social studies is to help young people develop the ability to make informed and reasoned decisions as citizens of a diverse democratic society in an interdependent world.

Jackson County Public School’s will be adopting a new Evidence-Based Social Studies Series/Program for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.  The new Social Studies Series/Program will include textbooks, supplementary materials, digital courseware, etc., for Kindergarten through Grade 12.   

