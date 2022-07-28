The National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) states that social studies "is the integrated study of the social sciences and humanities to promote civic competence." For students to become fully empowered participants in democracy, students must draw upon such disciplines as anthropology, archaeology, economics, geography, history, law, philosophy, political science, psychology, religion, sociology as well as content from the humanities to develop broad conceptual understandings in social studies. The primary purpose of social studies is to help young people develop the ability to make informed and reasoned decisions as citizens of a diverse democratic society in an interdependent world.
Jackson County Public School’s will be adopting a new Evidence-Based Social Studies Series/Program for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The new Social Studies Series/Program will include textbooks, supplementary materials, digital courseware, etc., for Kindergarten through Grade 12.
The Social Studies Curriculum Committee had a meeting at the Central Office on Wednesday, July 13th and Thursday, July 14, 2022 to work toward the selection of the new Social Studies Program for the upcoming school year. The Social Studies Curriculum Committee has representatives from all schools, in addition to different grade levels within each school. The process that is being done with the Social Studies Curriculum Committee is the same process as the District did with the new Evidence- Based Reading and Math programs that were implemented this past school year.
Earlier this year the Kentucky Senate voted approval to Senate Bill 1, overriding a veto by Governor Beshear, that puts in place a set of requirements for the teaching of social studies in Kentucky. The bill designates a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work — a response to the national debate over critical race theory.
The sweeping education measure also shifted principal hiring and curriculum setting authority to superintendents and away from school-based decision-making councils. The Republican-run Senate voted 21-15 to send the legislation to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
House lawmakers inserted the hotly debate civics instruction provisions into what had been a school governance measure designated as a top priority by the Senate.
Supporters said the two dozen historical documents and speeches listed in the legislation would offer a strong foundation for social studies work by Kentucky’s middle and high school students. Opponents of those provisions to the bill called them an overreach by the legislature. Some lawmakers maintained that the law sets a bad precedent to establish a list of these documents in statute — documents that some agree with and some do not. Other lawmakers said that the documents show the “good and bad” of U.S. history. Incorporating them into classroom work reinforces “the American principles” students should be learning, he said.
This new law creates a new section of KRS Chapter 158 to require a public school to provide instruction that is consistent with designated concepts related to race, sex, and religion; provide that nothing in the section shall be construed to restrict historical instruction; require designated core American documents be incorporated in middle and high school social studies academic standards by July 1, 2023; provide that this revision of the social studies academic standards shall not delay or otherwise impact the existing schedule for reviewing and amending academic standards as set forth in KRS 158.6453(2); amend KRS 161.164 to provide that classroom instruction on current, controversial topics shall be age-appropriate, relevant, objective, and nondiscriminatory; provide that a public school employee cannot require or incentivize a student to participate in designated political or policy advocacy; provide that a public school employee shall not be required to engage in training, orientation, or therapy that coerces the employee to engage in stereotyping; provide that Sections 4 and 5 of the Act be cited as the Teaching American Principles Act.
In accordance with Senate Bill 1 what concepts and instructional materials “must” be included in the curriculum regarding topics of race and sex? Although SBDM councils no longer make curricular decisions (unless the superintendent chooses to delegate this task back to them), schools are subject to additional requirements in SB 1 and must provide instruction and instructional materials aligned to grade-level social studies standards and consistent with the following concepts:
• All individuals are created equal;
• Americans are entitled to equal protection under the law;
• An individual deserves to be treated on the basis of the individual's character;
• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, does not bear responsibility
for actions committed by other members of the same race or sex;
• The understanding that the institution of slavery and post-Civil War laws enforcing
racial segregation and discrimination were contrary to the fundamental American promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as expressed in the Declaration of Independence, but that defining racial disparities solely on the legacy of this institution is destructive to the unification of our nation;
• The future of America's success is dependent upon cooperation among all its citizens;
• Personal agency and the understanding that, regardless of one's circumstances, an
American has the ability to succeed when he or she is given sufficient opportunity and is committed to seizing that opportunity through hard work, pursuit of education, and good citizenship; and
• The significant value of the American principles of equality, freedom, inalienable rights, respect for individual rights, liberty, and the consent of the governed.
