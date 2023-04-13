Governor Beshear recently signed House Bill 331, sponsored by Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo of Lexington, which requires all middle and high schools in Kentucky to have at least one automated external defibrillator (AED) and at least three staff members and all athletic coaches to be trained on the AED. The bill also ensures all coaches maintain CPR certification. The bill was favored by Representative Timmy Truett and passed the House with a unanimous vote.
“I am proud to support this bill which ensures that Kentucky public schools have a lifesaving device nearby in case of a heart-related medical emergency, especially during athletic events,” Gov. Beshear said. “In the event of an emergency, we want to make sure our schools have the training and tools they need to possibly save a life.”
Jackson County Public School (JCPS) Superintendent Mike Smith understands the need for these medical devices and the training to use them. “Sudden cardiac arrest is an unexpected loss of heart function and a life-threatening emergency that must be treated within minutes. With access to an automated external defibrillator, and trained coaches and school personnel, the lives of young students may very well be saved. Having these machines already on-hand at each school with adequate training is a proactive move in the interest of the health and safety of our students and staff.”
The JCPS system has had AEDs in the three elementary schools as well as the middle school and high school for approximately 5 years. Superintendent Smith reported, “We ordered a new AED (Automated External Defibrillator) for each school in early December and all of them have arrived. We upgraded from a CR1 to a new CR2 model. Cameron Rose has switched all the AED’s out at each school with the new CR2 models and they are in the exact same location.
The new CR2 model is fully automated. In addition, Cameron also goes around on a monthly basis and inspects each AED and maintains a spreadsheet with this information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.