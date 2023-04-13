IMG_2048.jpg

CR2 AED's are at each of the five (5) public schools in Jackson County

Governor Beshear recently signed House Bill 331, sponsored by Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo of Lexington, which requires all middle and high schools in Kentucky to have at least one automated external defibrillator (AED) and at least three staff members and all athletic coaches to be trained on the AED. The bill also ensures all coaches maintain CPR certification. The bill was favored by Representative Timmy Truett and passed the House with a unanimous vote.

“I am proud to support this bill which ensures that Kentucky public schools have a lifesaving device nearby in case of a heart-related medical emergency, especially during athletic events,” Gov. Beshear said. “In the event of an emergency, we want to make sure our schools have the training and tools they need to possibly save a life.”

The new CR2 Model AED is fully automated!

