The Board members of the Jackson County Water Association awarded their first annual scholarship to two graduating seniors in the JCHS Class of 2023. The board members decided they wanted to provide a $1,000 scholarship for a selected applicant that could be applied to either college or vocational school fees. After the scholarship was announced there were only two applicants that applied for this first-time award. The JCWA Board met and decided that since there were only two applicants this time and both were outstanding choices, they would not choose between the two. Instead, the JCWA gave each applicant a $1,000 scholarship. The two awardees were Kenady Ward and Zoie Moore.
The JCWA has made several improvements at Beulah Lake to promote community use of the lake and are always looking for ways to improve the lives of Jackson County residents. This ongoing scholarship is another step toward helping the people in our community work toward a better tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.