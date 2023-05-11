On Tuesday May 9th at approximately 0744 hrs an injury accident was reported to Jackson County Dispatch involving a school bus. Chief Sizemore responded and advised that a 2001 Jeep Wrangler had collided with a Jackson County School bus just south of McKee in the “S” curves.
Chief Sizemore stated that the Jeep was being driven by a juvenile from McKee, and the bus was being driven by a James Bowling from Annville. The driver of the Jeep did sustain injuries and was transported to UK Hospital by Madison County EMS. The school bus was occupied by 2 students, however neither student nor driver had any injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.