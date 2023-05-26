Splashpad.JPG

Splashpad and playground located near picnic shelter at 89 Park in McKee, KY

The Joint City of McKee/Jackson County 89 Park Splashpad is waiting on a final inspection. According to Judge Gabbard this inspection is the last step needed before the recreational facility will be open to the public. Opening day is expected very soon after Memorial Day weekend!

89 Park.JPG

89 Park located in McKee, KY was chosen as the location for the Joint City/County Splashpad 

The project was constructed by DWA Recreation and consists of a 2,400 square foot ADA compliant splash park with 10 different water sprayers and fixtures, as well as all the equipment, concrete and building to house the water works equipment.  The aquatic play features will include: a Mushroom Maze, a Water Flower, a Splash-O-Lator, a Water Weave, a Fill N’ Spill, a Water Maypole, a Water Ring, a Popp Dropp, a Half Sphere, and a Big Sqwerts Orb. The Fiscal Court reviewed the bid and specs proposed and awarded the project to DWA recreation. The total costs of the splashpad upon completion is $179,449.00.

IMG_4320.JPG
IMG_4323.JPG

