The Joint City of McKee/Jackson County 89 Park Splashpad is waiting on a final inspection. According to Judge Gabbard this inspection is the last step needed before the recreational facility will be open to the public. Opening day is expected very soon after Memorial Day weekend!
The project was constructed by DWA Recreation and consists of a 2,400 square foot ADA compliant splash park with 10 different water sprayers and fixtures, as well as all the equipment, concrete and building to house the water works equipment. The aquatic play features will include: a Mushroom Maze, a Water Flower, a Splash-O-Lator, a Water Weave, a Fill N’ Spill, a Water Maypole, a Water Ring, a Popp Dropp, a Half Sphere, and a Big Sqwerts Orb. The Fiscal Court reviewed the bid and specs proposed and awarded the project to DWA recreation. The total costs of the splashpad upon completion is $179,449.00.
Judge Gabbard explained that when the Fiscal Court advertised for bids, they also requested bids for a regular playground to go at the park along with the splashpad. That packet detailed a playground that is ADA compliant, has 2 slides, tunnels, climbing rails and covers a 40x32 area. The bid placed for the playground was $44,781.52 installed. The total project costs will be $224,230.52 for both completed areas.
The cost was split between the City of McKee and the County and they will be using the next round of American Rescue Plan Act monies to pay for the project.
The City of McKee not only has the best location, they also have employees certified in the chemical application that it would require for this type of recreational project. This project would ultimately be a joint project between the City and the County and we would be looking at the availability of the American Rescue Act money to provide the cost of the instillation of the splash pad.
A joint Resolution as well as an Interlocal Agreement between the City and County, was necessary for the project. The Fiscal Court met in early May 2023 to review and approve the interlocal agreement between the county and the City of McKee. As part of the interlocal agreement, there was a joint account setup between the City and County for maintenance of the splash pad.
