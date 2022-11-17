Joint Law Enforcement.jpeg

Jackson County Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs, Deputy Zack Bryant, McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore and Estill County Sheriff Chris Flynn

McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore provided the following press release on Tuesday morning: “On Monday morning, November 7th, after receiving multiple calls involving thefts from local businesses from Sand Gap to McKee, Jackson County Sheriff Elect Daniel Isaacs, and City of McKee Chief of Police Jonathon Sizemore began a joint investigation. After collecting all information that was possible at the time, consisting mainly of video surveillance footage from the thefts at Phillip Chrisman’s storage units, Shine Time car wash in Sand Gap, Shine Time car wash McKee, and the PRTC warehouse in McKee, it was determined that the same vehicle and person(s) were involved in all 4 cases.  

After surveillance photos were released, a Deputy Sparks with the Lee County Sheriff’s office contacted Sheriff Elect Isaacs, and was able to identify not only the vehicle but the subjects in the vehicle as well. Deputy Sparks also provided pictures of the individuals and the vehicle from a time he had encountered them back this summer.  After confirming the vehicle and identity of the individuals, Chief Sizemore began working with the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, and in conjunction with Sheriff Elect Isaacs information, and was able to obtain search warrants and arrest warrants for the individual involved.  Since the suspects lived in Estill County, Kentucky State Police as well as the Estill County Sheriffs was contacted. 

Charles Logan Creech.gif

Charles Logan Creech, 27, of Irvine, KY