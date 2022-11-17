McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore provided the following press release on Tuesday morning: “On Monday morning, November 7th, after receiving multiple calls involving thefts from local businesses from Sand Gap to McKee, Jackson County Sheriff Elect Daniel Isaacs, and City of McKee Chief of Police Jonathon Sizemore began a joint investigation. After collecting all information that was possible at the time, consisting mainly of video surveillance footage from the thefts at Phillip Chrisman’s storage units, Shine Time car wash in Sand Gap, Shine Time car wash McKee, and the PRTC warehouse in McKee, it was determined that the same vehicle and person(s) were involved in all 4 cases.
After surveillance photos were released, a Deputy Sparks with the Lee County Sheriff’s office contacted Sheriff Elect Isaacs, and was able to identify not only the vehicle but the subjects in the vehicle as well. Deputy Sparks also provided pictures of the individuals and the vehicle from a time he had encountered them back this summer. After confirming the vehicle and identity of the individuals, Chief Sizemore began working with the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, and in conjunction with Sheriff Elect Isaacs information, and was able to obtain search warrants and arrest warrants for the individual involved. Since the suspects lived in Estill County, Kentucky State Police as well as the Estill County Sheriffs was contacted.
On Thursday November 10 Sherriff Elect Isaacs, Deputy Zack Bryant, and Chief Sizemore met with Post 7 Troopers as well as Chris Flynn of the Estill County Sheriff’s Office, and the search warrant was executed by all Officers at a residence at 200 Nolan RD in Estill County. At the conclusion of the search warrant all stolen items had been recovered, including but not limited to, a side by side valued at over 18,000 dollars that was stolen from a contractor working for PRTC in McKee, as well as hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the car washes including, towels, armor all sponges, car air fresheners, a ladder, and a wheel barrel. Also, at that time the arrest warrant for Charles Logan Creech of 200 Nolan RD was executed. Mr. Creech was delivered to the Jackson County Detention Center where he sits on a 10,000 cash bond. Sherriff Elect Isaacs and Chief Sizemore both agree that it’s imperative for our small departments in eastern Kentucky to work together, and this is great example of what happens when we do!”
On Monday (Nov. 14, 2022) Charles Logan Creech, 27, of Irvine, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court for arraignment in four (4) separate cases. In total, Creech was charged with 1) Burglary, 3rd degree (5 counts), 2) Criminal mischief, 1st degree, 3) theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000, 4) theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000, and 5) Criminal mischief, 3rd degree (3 counts). Creech entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. Judge Roberts scheduled a preliminary hearing for November 212, 2022. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
