Marty Keith Jones, 25, of McKee, KY appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court last week for a jury trial regarding a grand jury indictment dating back to April 2018. The grand jury indictment (18-CR-16) alleges that on or about October 12, 2017 in Jackson County, KY Marty Jones along with Steven Jones committed the offense of burglary, 1st degree when they unlawfully entered a residence belonging to Jeff Daugherty, with the intent to commit a crime therein, and was armed with a deadly weapon when effecting their entry. The indictment also alleges that Jones committed the crime of burglary, 3rd degree by unlawfully entering a barn belong to Daugherty with the intent to commit a crime. Jones was accused of theft by unlawful taking less than $500 when he knowingly and unlawfully took control over certain items belonging to Daugherty, including but not limited to two antique anvils and a kayak. The grand jury indictment also included the charge of Criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking over $500 when Jones intentionally attempted to remove an ATV from the barn and a bench grinder from an outbuilding.
Marty Jones entered a guilty plea to two counts of Burglary, 3rd degree for entering the barn and the outbuilding with the intent to commit a crime. In return for his guilty plea the Commonwealth Attorney agreed to dismiss the charges of Burglary, 1st degree, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more and Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking $500 or more.
Judge House ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed by a scheduled sentencing hearing to be held on October 04, 2022.
