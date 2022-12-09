Jason Judd, 44, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court for arraignment before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis stemming from his arrest by KSP Trooper Townsley over the weekend. According to the uniform citation filed by Trooper Townsley, while on patrol on US Hwy 421 he observed a vehicle sitting at the Deer View Gas Station that he knew to be driven by Mr. Judd. Trooper Townsley was also aware of an outstanding indictment warrant against Mr. Judd. Trooper Townsley made contact with Mr. Judd and confirmed the warrant with Post 7 dispatch using Judd’s social security number. Judd was advised to empty his pockets subsequent to his arrest. Mr. Judd removed a clear plastic bag that contained suspected marijuana and a bag of pills that he advised was Gabapentin. During a pat-down search of Judd’s person, Trooper Townsley located a glass meth pipe in Judd’s coat. A search of the vehicle was conducted and in the front passenger seat Trooper Townsley located a plastic container. Inside the container, the Trooper located two clear bags that contained a crystal substance that was suspected to be methamphetamine (approximately 1 oz.). Trooper Townsley also located a clear plastic bag in the container that contained white pills. The pills appeared to be Gabapentin. The search also revealed a digital scale in the container. In the center console, another digital scale was discovered. In the front passenger seat a back pack was located. Inside the back pack the Trooper located four (4) clear plastic bags. The uniform citation states that these pieces of evidence are consistent with trafficking illegal drugs. Also, in the back pack was a plastic bag/container of new syringes.
Judd was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (>= 2 gms methamphetamine); prescription control substance not in proper container, 1st offense; trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (<20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); possession of marijuana; and driug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
