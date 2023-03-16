County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard along with the Jackson County Fiscal Court welcomed representatives from the Friendship Christian School to the regular monthly meeting of the fiscal court last week. In recognition of the athletic accomplishments of this small, first year private school in the County, Judge Gabbard and the members of the Fiscal Court issued a proclamation declaring March 09th, 2023 as “Friendship Christian School Day” in Jackson County.
Friendship Christian School provides education and the development of future citizens and leaders in Jackson County and currently has 59 students enrolled. The school offers athletics as well as education to the children. The school participated in the Division 3 KCSAA State Tournament on February 25th, 2023 competing in basketball and volleyball.
