Weather extremes have created another emergency in eastern Kentucky. After reeling with flood damages resulting from excessive rain a few months ago, conditions in eastern Kentucky are extremely dry and conducive to wild fires. Fire even threatened temporary FEMA housing in Jackson, Breathitt County. Local Jackson County Fire Departments provided assistance to the US Forest Service and the Kentucky Division of Forestry battling several wild fires that threatened structures in Jackson County.
On Tuesday (November 08th, 2022) County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard announced a "Burn Ban" via Executive Order for Jackson County. After issuing the Executive Order Judge Gabbard reported, "After discussing with our Local Fire Departments, I have no choice but to put a burn ban into effect. The factors of low humidity, moderate winds and the leaves is a perfect combination for a wildfire. We ask for no open burning outdoors. I realize that many want to burn off garden spots, leaves, fence rows, etc., but we just cannot risk any more structures because of outdoor burning at this time. The burn ban is effective immediately and we hope that it will only last a couple days. Rain is in the forecast so hopefully we can lift it soon. Please share, and please don’t burn." At the Fiscal Court meeting at the end of last week Judge Gabbard informed the court, “With the amount of fires we have had in the County and the extreme dry conditions we are seeing, we felt it was the best option at the time. We hope to be able to lift it as soon as we have some sufficient rainfall. I will keep it in effect until further notice.”
Jamie Strong, Jackson County Emergency Management, Director reported, “I know one day we had at least 6 and possibly 7 fires. Of course, we had the structure fire in Sand Gap on Thursday that they got contained to the structure only. There was also one on Pilgrims Rest that the Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF) battled for a couple of days. There was also a large fire on Buncomb Road that KDF had to work on for several days. Along Eberle Rd there was also a fire that could have possibly been set on both sides of the Rockcastle River. Crossroads Fire Dept., Livingston Fire Dept. and Pond Creek responded and after a few hours contained the fire. Overall, considering the potential of the weather for the last couple of months, we are very fortunate that we did not have the larger scale fires like many of our neighbors did. Almost every county around us had significant fires but Rockcastle and Estill being very large and dangerous fires.
Kyle Welch, McKee Fire and Rescue Chief, reported, “McKee Fire Department responded to two forest fire’s Tuesday November 8th. Due to dry conditions and high winds, the fires spread quickly threating residential structures with potential danger. The first of the two fires were located on Pilgrims Rest Road, which melted the sliding of one residence. Due to a swift response and man power from McKee Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished and significant loss was avoided. This fire spread into USFS (United States Forestry Service) land and fire scene was turned over to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
The second fire with was located around 2760 Hwy 421 North. The fire appeared to have burnt 1.5-2 acres and was quickly extinguished by McKee Fire units which was aided by Sand Gap Fire Department. Later that same night, smoke and hot spots were reported by residents around property. McKee Fire located several hot spots that had rekindled due to heavy leaf litter and undergrowth of forest floor. McKee Fire extinguished all hot spots with no significant loss reported.
Due to multiple forest fires reported this date in all fire districts, a no burn ban was issued until further notice by the County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard. It is important to abide by such bans to limit loss of life and property.”
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the spate of dry conditions had led to the outbreak of 52 active fires across 28 counties. Up to 32 fires were still burning, but were contained, when Beshear announced the news at his regular weekly news conference. Among them was a wildfire that had burned nearly 1,000 acres in Estill County, Beshear said.
The Estill County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday due to a fire emergency that impaired or prevented the use of public roads and threatened to cause damage to infrastructure and private property. Officials say the fire was started by a single cigarette. Burn bans were in place in the county at the time. Helicopters took buckets of water to the scene, but smoke continued to plume for miles.
Estill County Judge Executive Donny Watson says the smoke creates potential health risks for people in the area. “You know people have breathing problems and asthma and as you can see there is smoke everywhere. So, this is drift down into the valley and in town and can create a lot of health problems that we normally don’t think about,” Watson said.
A wildfire in Rockcastle County has burned about 2,000 acres of the Daniel Boone National Forest. Rockcastle County Emergency Management Director David Colson said the fire, in the Cut Gap area west of Interstate 75 near the Laurel County line, was reported Saturday and burned until Friday. The U.S. Forest Service handled the response to the blaze.
On Monday, November 14, 2022 Judge Gabbard issued Executive Order #11142022 stating that, “due to current and predicted weather conditions and with sufficient rainfall having been received, the extreme fire hazards and danger of forest fires in Jackson County have been abated.” With the statement, Judge Gabbard rescinded the previous executive order and lifted the burn ban. However, he did state in the new executive order that, “All Citizens are reminded that during fire season, October 01st thru December 15th, and February 15th thru April 30th, pursuant to KRS 149.400, outdoor burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land is limited to between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM.”
