Weather extremes have created another emergency in eastern Kentucky. After reeling with flood damages resulting from excessive rain a few months ago, conditions in eastern Kentucky are extremely dry and conducive to wild fires. Fire even threatened temporary FEMA housing in Jackson, Breathitt County.  Local Jackson County Fire Departments provided assistance to the US Forest Service and the Kentucky Division of Forestry battling several wild fires that threatened structures in Jackson County.

On Tuesday (November 08th, 2022) County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard announced a "Burn Ban" via Executive Order for Jackson County. After issuing the Executive Order Judge Gabbard reported, "After discussing with our Local Fire Departments, I have no choice but to put a burn ban into effect. The factors of low humidity, moderate winds and the leaves is a perfect combination for a wildfire. We ask for no open burning outdoors. I realize that many want to burn off garden spots, leaves, fence rows, etc., but we just cannot risk any more structures because of outdoor burning at this time. The burn ban is effective immediately and we hope that it will only last a couple days. Rain is in the forecast so hopefully we can lift it soon. Please share, and please don’t burn." At the Fiscal Court meeting at the end of last week Judge Gabbard informed the court, “With the amount of fires we have had in the County and the extreme dry conditions we are seeing, we felt it was the best option at the time. We hope to be able to lift it as soon as we have some sufficient rainfall. I will keep it in effect until further notice.”  

