Jackson County Garbage Truck

One of three garbage trucks purchased by the Jackson County Fiscal Court in order to satisfy legal ordinance requirements to have a trash-pick up service available to Jackson County residents

The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Thursday, May 11 for the regular monthly Fiscal Court meeting. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes from the previous meeting were then read and approved. Judge Gabbard reported that the Solid Waste service assumed by the county is working well for the Fiscal Court. “We have 4400 customers. Currently, there are only 210 that haven't paid. The Judge’s office will be contacting those that have not paid for garbage collection. From March 1,2023 - May 10, 2023 the Solid Waste department collected $130,491.00 in garbage bills.” 

Judge Gabbard recognized visitor David Hoffman from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Hoffman presented the Rural Secondary Recommendations for the County which will pave a section of KY 2003 and KY 577. The program also allocates $489,300 of maintenance funds for the State maintained roads within Jackson County and allocates to the Fiscal Court $244,660 of Flex funds for resurfacing of County maintained roads. $244,660 is enough to resurface about 2 miles of County road. The Fiscal Court maintains around 500 miles of County Roads. The Court approved the RS program recommendations for 2023. 