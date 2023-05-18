The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Thursday, May 11 for the regular monthly Fiscal Court meeting. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes from the previous meeting were then read and approved. Judge Gabbard reported that the Solid Waste service assumed by the county is working well for the Fiscal Court. “We have 4400 customers. Currently, there are only 210 that haven't paid. The Judge’s office will be contacting those that have not paid for garbage collection. From March 1,2023 - May 10, 2023 the Solid Waste department collected $130,491.00 in garbage bills.”
Judge Gabbard recognized visitor David Hoffman from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Hoffman presented the Rural Secondary Recommendations for the County which will pave a section of KY 2003 and KY 577. The program also allocates $489,300 of maintenance funds for the State maintained roads within Jackson County and allocates to the Fiscal Court $244,660 of Flex funds for resurfacing of County maintained roads. $244,660 is enough to resurface about 2 miles of County road. The Fiscal Court maintains around 500 miles of County Roads. The Court approved the RS program recommendations for 2023.
Judge Gabbard then recognized visitors Sue Porter and Kathy Marshal from KACO. KACO is the General Liability and Workman's Comp insurance provider for the Fiscal Court. Porter discussed the next Fiscal Year’s Insurance rates with the Court. The value of the properties that the Fiscal Court owns have increased which means the Fiscal Courts insurance rates have went up 15%. Inflation has resulted in an increase as well. The County’s workman compensation rates have slightly increased but the Court has managed to keep them down compared to neighboring communities. This was accredited to the county workplace safety rates being good. The total increase of what the Fiscal Court pays for property and workman comp insurance is around $100,000.
County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard gave updates on several projects including Worthington Park, McKee Splashpad, and the new EMS Building. Regarding the progress on improvements to Worthington Park in Annville Judge Gabbard reported that “the old poles are down from the top field and the new ones are being installed. The electric for the poles that will be installed on the bottom field is in and the building that will house the electrical as well double as a crow’s nest for scoreboard operators for games being played, is under construction. The new bleachers have been ordered and everything is progressing nicely. We did have someone vandalize the restrooms, completely destroying the commodes, so we need to look into putting security cameras up around the park for surveillance. This has become a recurring problem.”
Regarding the McKee Splashpad, Judge Gabbard reported: “The last phase of this project is almost complete. Sidewalks will be poured in the next couple weeks and electric hooked up for the pumps that operate the equipment. We are on target for opening the Splashpad around Memorial Day.”
Regarding the new EMS Building, Judge Gabbard reported: “We have accepted Engineering and Architectural qualifiers. We are waiting on Contractors to meet with us on the actual first stages of construction. This building will also double as a training facility for new EMT’s.”
The Magistrates reported that roadside mowing has begun on County roads. Magistrate Dale Vaughn from district 2 requested a bridge evaluation for some bridges in his district. Judge Gabbard reported that the request will be attended to immediately.
Sheriff Daniel Isaacs reported that he has hired a 4th school safety resource officer and a 4th road deputy. Since taking over in January the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has opened up 35 felony drug investigations. The Sheriff’s Office was also found to be within the allotted budget through the first quarter the current fiscal year.
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that they were currently housing 80 state inmates. Revenue associated with inmate classes and programs as well as state inmate pay totaled a little over $108,000 for last month. The work release crews are mowing 35 cemeteries as well as handling roadside litter pickup.
The court approved the FY 23-24 Asphalt and Stone bids with the Allen Company being awarded those bids.
The fiscal court executed the 1st reading of a Budget Amendment accepting $118,815.93. This was money collected from trash bills that wasn't in the original budget.
In addition, the court executed the 2nd reading of a Budget Amendment accepting $89,201.74. These funds are associated with the opioid settlement that the Fiscal Court participated in that wasn't in the original budget. With the second reading this budget amendment was approved.
The fiscal court approved payment to Election Workers for the May 2023 Primary. The court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers. The next fiscal court meeting was scheduled for Thursday, June 08, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.