On February 2nd, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation designating February as Gifted Education Month in the state of Kentucky. The intention of this declaration was to bring awareness to the value of gifted education in the Commonwealth.
In addition to the Governor's declaration, gifted students from Jackson County Middle School, the Jackson County Public Schools' Gifted & Talented Teacher (Amanda Ball), and the Gifted & Talented Coordinator (Elizabeth Norris), filed into the Jackson County Courthouse on Monday, February 6th, to watch Shane Gabbard, Jackson County Judge Executive sign a proclamation declaring February 2023 as Gifted Education Month for Jackson County.
