 The murder trial involving the allegation that Bruce Carr, 51, of Annville, KY was involved in the death of Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville, KY concluded last Wednesday (October 20, 2022) having lasted for three days. The charges against Bruce Carr being addressed at the trial included: 1) murder and 2) theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Bruce Carr, 51, of Annville, KY

On January 31, 2020, Elijah Rader was reported missing from his residence on Noe Road in Jackson County. A Missing Person Report was opened by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KY State Police in Richmond and London. On February 5, 2020, the missing vehicle, which was owned by Elijah Rader, was recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City, Florida. Three people who were in the vehicle were arrested for criminal charges from Florida. Two of those individuals were charged with the theft of Elijah Rader’s vehicle. Documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk indicate that Sheriff Paul Hays had obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Gibson on February 05, 2020 (Case #20-F-00041) alleging that Gibson took a 2007 H-3 Hummer belonging to Elijah Rader without permission. According to a uniform citation, this warrant was executed on March 21, 2020 and Gibson was relayed from Columbia County, Fla by prisoner transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. The following day (Mar 22nd, 2020), KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant that alleged that “on January 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jessie Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The arrest warrant also alleges that Rader was held against his will with intent to accomplish or advance the commission of a felony, or, to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize Elijah Rader and did later cause his death. This arrest warrant was executed the same day while Gibson was already in custody for the theft of the automobile.

Jessie Gibson, 24, of Annville, KY
Melissa Gulley, 38, of Richmond, KY

