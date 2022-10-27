The murder trial involving the allegation that Bruce Carr, 51, of Annville, KY was involved in the death of Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville, KY concluded last Wednesday (October 20, 2022) having lasted for three days. The charges against Bruce Carr being addressed at the trial included: 1) murder and 2) theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $500 or more but less than $10,000.
On January 31, 2020, Elijah Rader was reported missing from his residence on Noe Road in Jackson County. A Missing Person Report was opened by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KY State Police in Richmond and London. On February 5, 2020, the missing vehicle, which was owned by Elijah Rader, was recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City, Florida. Three people who were in the vehicle were arrested for criminal charges from Florida. Two of those individuals were charged with the theft of Elijah Rader’s vehicle. Documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk indicate that Sheriff Paul Hays had obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Gibson on February 05, 2020 (Case #20-F-00041) alleging that Gibson took a 2007 H-3 Hummer belonging to Elijah Rader without permission. According to a uniform citation, this warrant was executed on March 21, 2020 and Gibson was relayed from Columbia County, Fla by prisoner transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. The following day (Mar 22nd, 2020), KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant that alleged that “on January 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jessie Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The arrest warrant also alleges that Rader was held against his will with intent to accomplish or advance the commission of a felony, or, to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize Elijah Rader and did later cause his death. This arrest warrant was executed the same day while Gibson was already in custody for the theft of the automobile.
The two (2) others implicated in the death of Mr. Rader were Bruce Carr and Melissa Gulley, 38, of Richmond, KY. These two eluded law enforcement and were fugitives for a period of time before being arrested in April 2020 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Amery, Wisconsin. They were lodged in the Polk County Jail before being extradited back to Kentucky to face charges.
Earlier this year on February 15th, 2022 Melissa Gulley and Jessie Gibson both changed their initial pleas of “not guilty” to pleas of “guilty” for the charge of “complicity to commit murder” in plea agreements. Both Gibson and Gulley also agreed to provide testimony against their co-defendants on behalf of the Commonwealth at all trials. Their testimony and cooperation was crucial toward reaching the guilty verdict against Carr. Gibson and Gulley both appeared in court for sentencing on May 03rd, 2022. Gulley was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Gibson was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Upon hearing all the evidence, the jury was given optional verdicts: 1) Not Guilty, 2) Murder, 3) Criminal Complicity to Commit Murder, and 4) Criminal Facilitation to Commit Murder. The charge associated with the theft of Rader’s automobile was dismissed due to a lack of evidence that linked Carr directly to the theft.
The possible verdicts are explained below:
Murder Charges in Kentucky: Murder is defined at KRS 507.020. Kentucky law says that murder is the intentional taking of another person’s life, with certain exceptions being made for those with “extreme emotional disturbance for which there was a reasonable explanation or excuse.” In those exceptions, the person may be found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree or another charge. A person convicted of murder in Kentucky will face the possibility of the most severe punishments, due to the fact that murder is considered a capital offense in this state. The death penalty still exists in Kentucky and can be used against someone convicted of a murder charge. In addition to the possibility of the death penalty, punishments for capital offenses include life without parole, 25 years to life in prison, or 20 to 50 years of imprisonment.
Criminal Complicity to Commit Murder in Kentucky:
Complicity if defined in KRS 502.020 “Liability for conduct of another – Complicity”. This KRS states:
(1) A person is guilty of an offense committed by another person when, with the intention of promoting or facilitating the commission of the offense, he:
(a) Solicits, commands, or engages in a conspiracy with such other person to commit the offense; or
(b) Aids, counsels, or attempts to aid such person in planning or committing the offense; or
(c) Having a legal duty to prevent the commission of the offense, fails to make a proper effort to do so.
(2) When causing a particular result is an element of an offense, a person who acts with the kind of culpability with respect to the result that is sufficient for the commission of the offense is guilty of that offense when he:
(a) Solicits or engages in a conspiracy with another person to engage in the conduct causing such result; or
(b) Aids, counsels, or attempts to aid another person in planning, or engaging in the conduct causing such result; or
(c) Having a legal duty to prevent the conduct causing the result, fails to make a proper effort to do so.
Effective: January 1, 1975
History: Created 1974 Ky. Acts ch. 406, sec. 21, effective January 1, 1975.
Criminal Facilitation to Commit Murder in Kentucky:
Criminal Facilitation is defined in KRS 506.080. This law states that (1) A person is guilty of criminal facilitation when, acting with knowledge that another person is committing or intends to commit a crime, he engages in conduct which knowingly provides such person with means or opportunity for the commission of the crime and which in fact aids such person to commit the crime.
The jury deliberated and returned a verdict of “Guilty of Criminal Complicity to Commit the Murder of Elijah Rader. The jury recommended a sentence of twenty (20) years as punishment for the crime. Formal sentencing will take place on January 03rd, 2023. In the interim, Judge Oscar Gayle House ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.
