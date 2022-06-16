Jill Hacker, 43, of McKee, KY appeared in Circuit Court last week before Judge Oscar Gayle House. A motion was made to modify the bond associated with her case. Bail was initially set on May 03, 2022 for $100,000. It was subsequently lowered on May 11, 2022 to $50,000. At the hearing last week, the bond was lowered to a $10,000 surety bond with Doug Hacker serving as suretor. A trial by jury was also scheduled for October 12, 2022.
Background of the Case
Jackson County Dispatch notified Deputy Daniel Isaacs on December 16, 2021 of a reported domestic violence situation. According to the uniform citation, when Deputy Isaacs arrived at the scene he found Jill Hacker with her husband, Douglas Hacker inside a guest bedroom. Douglas was sitting on a couch and Jill was sitting on the arm of the couch next to him. Deputy Isaacs reported that he noticed injuries ton the upper chest, lower left abdomen, and left lower back of Douglas. When asked what happened Douglas stated that he was not sure. Jill then told Deputy Isaacs that Douglas had fell because his toe nails were too long and that he had fallen on a knife.
Deputy Isaacs also noted that Jill had a scratch on the back of her right arm near her elbow as well as a red mark across her chest just below her neck. Deputy Isaacs reported that Jill directed him to a bathroom where she showed him a knife that was inside a drawer wrapped in a paper towel. Deputy Isaacs noted in the citation that the knife appeared like it had been washed. The knife blade was approximately 5 inches long. The blade was black and silver with TRC-FORCE written on one side and TACTICAL TF-817 stainless steel USA design written on the other. The handle was black and silver with a cross on one side and a metal pocket clip on the other side.
Deputy Isaacs arrested Jill Hacker charging her with Assault, 1st degree (domestic violence). After Deputy Isaacs read Jill Hacker her Miranda Rights she refused to answer any questions about what had happened at the residence. Douglas was treated at the scene by Jackson County EMS and then flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center by AIR EVAC for further medical treatment.
Jill Hacker appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment on Monday where she entered a plea of “not guilty” on the charge of assault, 1st degree (domestic violence).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.