A jury trial is scheduled for June 29, 2022 in Jackson County Circuit Court for an alleged sexual abuse case. A grand jury filed an indictment (#20-CR-67) on September 01, 2020 against Danny Turner, 53, of McKee, KY. In the indictment it is alleged that “on or about December 14, 2019 in Jackson County, KY” Turner committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree by inappropriately touching a seven (7) year old male child while also touching himself.
Turner was arrested by Deputy JR Weaver on February 08, 2020 and booked at the Jackson County Detention Center. According to information available on JailTracker, Turner was subsequently released on February 24, 2020. He had been held on a $5,000 surety bond.
As in all cases at this stage of the adjudication process, Turner is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.