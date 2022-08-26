The Southeast/South-Central Cooperative (SESC) is proud to announce it’s partnership with the Ky Education Association (KEA) to provide high quality, growth-focused professional development to area educators and administrators.
The partnership is a part of SESC’s new Continuing Education Option (CEO) Program for area teachers and administrators. The CEO program provides a Ky Department of Education approved pathway for a Rank I or Rank II certification change that is both cost efficient and focused on the every day needs of P-12 schools in advancing student achievement for all learners. The CEO program can be completed online and within a year of a student’s start date.
KEA will be delivering a key component to the CEO program by providing students with access to multiple micro-credential options through its sister program, the National Education Association (NEA). These micro-credentials are self-paced, with KEA staff available to assist students along the way as they complete each module associated with their chosen micro-credentials. Students must select two micro-credentials that align to their school district provided Professional Growth Plans, as part of other CEO Program completion requirements.
Lee Edward Campbell, KEA President, commented during the photo call that the partnership with SESC “would go a long way in helping new and current educators advance their professional abilities through a national lens of KEA/NEA. This is a perfect alignment to the goals of the CEO program, which is to meet educators where they are in terms of helping students succeed and take them to a higher level of success.”
Echoing that sentiment is SESC Executive Director, Kay Dixon: “Our focus for the CEO Program continues to be providing quality, student-focused instruction and mentoring in ways that enhance the profession of teaching and learning. Our latest partnership with KEA/NEA will serve our program and staff very well in this pursuit.”
It is the idea of partnership that CEO Lead Jason Reeves sees as another foundational element to the success of the CEO program: “The partnership element of the CEO Program has been a truly fascinating piece to lead as SESC works with our region’s noted educational agencies and providers to enhance the skill sets of P-12 educators. The KEA/NEA partnership is only the latest partner on our growing list of willing and engaged supporters of the CEO Program.
