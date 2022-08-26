SESC.png

The Southeast/South-Central Cooperative (SESC) is proud to announce it’s partnership with the Ky Education Association (KEA) to provide high quality, growth-focused professional development to area educators and administrators.

Ashley Judd.jpeg

Ashley Judd, FTE Instructional Coach/Public Relations, SESC

The partnership is a part of SESC’s new Continuing Education Option (CEO) Program for area teachers and administrators. The CEO program provides a Ky Department of Education approved pathway for a Rank I or Rank II certification change that is both cost efficient and focused on the every day needs of P-12 schools in advancing student achievement for all learners. The CEO program can be completed online and within a year of a student’s start date.

