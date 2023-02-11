Gov. Beshear provided an update on more efforts to support critical staffing needs at Department of Juvenile Justice facilities.
As of Monday, Kentucky State Police have assigned two uniformed troopers to high-security male facilities in Adair, Fayette and Warren counties 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are there to intervene in the event of a serious emergency.
More than 30 correctional officers and probation and parole officers from the Department of Corrections have volunteered to assist the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center until they are fully staffed. Additionally, a few detention center staff members from the Boyd Juvenile Detention Center will also be assisting in Campbell County as needed.
“Thank you to our Kentucky State Police and corrections officers for answering the call and stepping in to protect our youth, and also our juvenile justice staff members,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re committed to making progress for these youth and our employees.”
These changes are in addition to previous announcements the Governor has made to improve Department of Juvenile Justice youth and staff safety. At last week’sTeam Kentucky Update, Gov. Beshear called on state legislators to support these safety improvements. The General Assembly has yet to file a bill to support these needed changes.
