Farmers Market1.jpeg

Jackson County Farmers' Market Vendor Felicia Robinson is greeted by Nellie Shoemaker while shopping for local fruits and vegetables

The Jackson County Farmer’s Market is seemingly more popular each year. Great food at great prices raised and sold by our Jackson County neighbors. It doesn’t get much better than that! Kentucky farm families are being celebrated this week as Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles invites Kentuckians to enjoy Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week and the nutritious and delicious fresh farm products found there.

 “Farmers’ markets provide the freshest and healthiest foods direct from Kentucky’s farms,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource to provide a direct pathway for farm fresh foods for consumers. If you haven’t made it out to a Kentucky Proud® farmers’ market near you, this is your invitation to stop by and see what your agriculture neighbors have to share. You won’t be disappointed.”

Farmers Market2.jpeg

