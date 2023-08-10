BE

New regulations on delta-8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1. Because of House Bill 544, there are new restrictions for legal products sold in the state, such as delta-8 or other hemp-derived substances. That includes new age, shipping, and packaging rules. “To be able to put that where it’s 21, plus with these kinds of regulations on it, it makes perfect sense,” said Matthew Bratcher with Kentucky NORML. “You don’t want that to get in the hands of underage kids, you know, package resistant. So, I think these are good policies to be put in place.”

These regulations are different from Senate Bill 47, which legalized medical marijuana. That bill does not go into effect until January 2025.

Tags

Recommended for you