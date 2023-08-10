New regulations on delta-8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1. Because of House Bill 544, there are new restrictions for legal products sold in the state, such as delta-8 or other hemp-derived substances. That includes new age, shipping, and packaging rules. “To be able to put that where it’s 21, plus with these kinds of regulations on it, it makes perfect sense,” said Matthew Bratcher with Kentucky NORML. “You don’t want that to get in the hands of underage kids, you know, package resistant. So, I think these are good policies to be put in place.”
These regulations are different from Senate Bill 47, which legalized medical marijuana. That bill does not go into effect until January 2025.
In November 2022 JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported that in the interest of student safety, the Jackson County High School administration believed there was a need for a policy change regarding the use of “vapes” at school. Mr. Harris reported that they have seen an increase in the number of Delta/Cannabis vapes at school, which could have THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in them. (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis and one of at least 113 total cannabinoids identified on the plant.) The Delta/THC/Cannabis vapes are often legal for purchase by adults.
Governor Beshear addressed the issue of Delta vapes. According to Governor Beshear, Delta-8 contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana. It is not a controlled substance in Kentucky nor under federal law, and a court has ruled that it is legal in Kentucky (Kentucky Hemp Association, et al. v Ryan Quarles, et al. decided on August 03, 2022). At the time of the court ruling, there were no requirements for Delta-8 products sold in Kentucky for their packaging and labeling, or for their use as ingestible cannabinoid products. In response to the court ruling, Governor Beshear issued Executive Order #2022-799 that the state will regulate the sale of Delta 8. The order preceded the enactment of HB 544 and went into effect on November 15, 2022. Certain requirements that exist for the packaging and labeling of other cannabinoid (CBD) products sold in Kentucky will also apply to Delta-8 products to ensure the public’s protection.
Mr. Harris reported that in many cases, students are becoming violently ill after using vapes. The vapes can cause the following issues: reduced blood pressure, shallow breathing, dilated pupils, confusion, loss of balance and loss of consciousness. The school administration encouraged parents/guardians to discuss the damaging consequences of using these substances with their children.
In order to reduce vape use, the school has installed vape detectors in each restroom. In order to reduce vape use, the administration will also continue to confiscate and destroy any vape found at the JCHS. Students who are found in possession of a vape, or caught using a vape, will face suspension from school. Students who are found to possess or use a Delta/Cannabis/THC type vape will be suspended, drug tested, and be sent to the Jackson County Learning Center.
The school administrators said they will continue to provide education to their students about the dangers of these products. No one wants our young students to make choices that could have a life changing impact on them. Mr. Harris reported that he hopes that the students, parents, and community members realize that this is a serious problem that we all must address together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.