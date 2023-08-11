MCKEE, Ky. (August 7,2023) – On August 5, 2023, just before 7:00 P.M., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, received a call from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased female who had been located outside of a residence on Cave Springs Road in Jackson County.
KSP Troopers, Detectives, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area to investigate.
The initial investigation revealed a husband and wife sustained fatal gunshot injuries near their home and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. They were identified as Randy Baker, 53 years old, and Tammy Baker, 44 years old, both of McKee, KY. The ongoing investigation alleges Tammy Baker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and KSP is not actively searching for any suspects at the time
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective David Hobbs. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.