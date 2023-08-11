Kentucky State Police Conducts Murder Investigation

MCKEE, Ky. (August 7,2023) – On August 5, 2023, just before 7:00 P.M., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, received a call from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased female who had been located outside of a residence on Cave Springs Road in Jackson County. 

 KSP Troopers, Detectives, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area to investigate.

