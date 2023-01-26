KSP Portrait

In a press release made public at the end of last week, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet announced that for the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel.

“These recording devices will provide protection to our troopers and officers by documenting exactly what happens during a situation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “KSP is committed to being the best and to doing things right. I commend them for their transparency.”

Rep Timmy Truett

89th District State Representative Timmy Truett
Motorola M500 Integrated System

Motorola M500 Integrated System which includes a V300 body-worn camera

Tags

Recommended for you