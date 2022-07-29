After missing a few years due to COVID – the Jackson County Kiwanis Club Doug Rader Memorial Scramble was back in action! We had a terrific turnout with over 80 people participating along with our 14 sponsors. This event provides needed funds for the upkeep of Bond Memorial Park as well as funding for the Jackson County Little League Program. We want to thank everyone for participating and the community sponsors.
· Closest to the Pin for Men - Doug Brewer, Closest to the Pin & Long Drive for Women - Angie Halstead, Longest Drive for Men - Tim Hignite
· 3rd Place Team: Morgan Lakes, Sam Bingham Lakes, Tim Bingham, Ryan Estridge, Justin Lakes
· 2nd Place Team: Robbie Belt, Frank Cunagin, Jarron Hignite, Logan Estridge, Tanner Morgan
· Winning Team: Craig Halstead, Angie Halstead, Trace Halstead, Terry Harrison, Glen Reed, Tom Fowler
A very special “Thank You” to our Sponsors: Advent Health, PRTC, Jackson County Bank, T Com LLC, Appalachian Wireless, Jackson Energy, Lakes Funeral Home, Dairy Queen, Opal’s Restaurant, Kentucky Growers, G & G Contracting, Communications Tech Service’s, Citizen’s Bank and Farm Bureau Insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.