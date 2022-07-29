Winning Team.jpg

Winning Team

After missing a few years due to COVID – the Jackson County Kiwanis Club Doug Rader Memorial Scramble was back in action! We had a terrific turnout with over 80 people participating along with our 14 sponsors. This event provides needed funds for the upkeep of Bond Memorial Park as well as funding for the Jackson County Little League Program.  We want to thank everyone for participating and the community sponsors. 

Closest to Pin & Longest Drive.jpg

Closest to Pin & Longest Drive

 · Closest to the Pin for Men - Doug Brewer, Closest to the Pin & Long Drive for Women - Angie Halstead, Longest Drive for Men - Tim Hignite

3rd Place.jpg

3rd Place
2nd Place.jpg

2nd Place
