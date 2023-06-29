Nicholas Horne

Nicholas Horne, 32, of McKee, KY

*EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains graphic details of child abuse and sexual assault allegations that some readers may find disturbing and may not be suitable for younger readers. Discretion is advised.

Nicholas Holt Horne, 32, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (06/26/23) for arraignment on sex-related charges (Case #23-F-00115). Deputy A. Brewer arrested Horne on June 24, 2023 while executing a complaint warrant (Warrant # E05510004541980) obtained by KSP Trooper Tanner Johnson on June 23, 2023. 

Download PDF Complaint Warrant #E05510004541980

